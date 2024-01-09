After weeks of circulating rumors, the coveted 2024 Bonnaroo lineup is here.

The four-day event, running from Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, June 16 will feature headlining performances from EDM’s Pretty Lights, rapper Post Malone, the rockers of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Fred Again… Other top acts set to take the stage include indie’s Maggie Rogers, the rockers of Cage the Elephant and Cigarettes After Sex, country’s Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, popstars Melanie Martinez and Carly Rae Jepsen, and DJ Diplo.

Actress and singer Renee Rapp, the pop-punkers of Taking Back Sunday, and alt-pop artist Ashnikko will also take the stage, with artists like Brittany Howard, Milky Chance, Thundercat, and The Maine rounding-out the bill.

Festivalgoers can register for a presale code at Bonnaroo’s official website. Presale tickets are set to head on sale Thursday, January 11 at 10 a.m. CT, followed by a general on sale “if tickets and accomodations are still available,” festival organizers said. Fans can also compare prices and score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership using the code TICKETNEWS.

Earlier this year, Bonnaroo festival organizers addressed a price hike for the 2024 edition of the festival, noting that the cost of producing “this magical world” has increased, and “to continue to deliver the quality experience you have come to love and appreciate, prices need to go up just slightly.”

See the full festival lineup below:

Last Updated on January 9, 2024