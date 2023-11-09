Bonnaroo festival organizers are planning for the 2024 edition of the event, but ahead of the presale, the festival penned an open letter to fans, addressing the forthcoming ticket price increase.

The festival released a statement on Wednesday, noting that they wanted to “give you a heads up as we prepare for the annual presale” and “ticket prices are going to look different this year.”

“When you purchase your presale tickets, you’ll see a new price that includes all fees upfront — the only additions at checkout will be your chosen shipping option and your locally applicable sales tax,” organizers said. “For the first time in more than a decade, we’re also making a notable base price increase. That increase will still be far less than inflation over that time.”

Organizers went on to say that the cost of producing “this magical world” has increased, though they wanted to be “as transparent as possible.”

“To continue to deliver the quality experience you have come to love and appreciate, prices need to go up just slightly,” the festival said.

The 2024 edition of Bonnaroo will take place from June 13 to 16 in Manchester, Tennessee. The “Troo Roo” presale begins on Thursday, November 16 at 10 a.m. CT. Four-day general admission tickets start at $355 including fees, followed by four-day general admission plus at $695, and four-day VIP at $900. Fans can also score tickets via MegaSeats (and take 10% off their order with code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, and Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The lineup has not been revealed at this time, though there are more than 150 acts set to take the stage over the course of the weekend. The festival’s main venue, Centeroo, will stay open 24/7 with dance sets leading into the sunrise. Bonnaroo also offers camping opportunities, where “neighbors become family” and “activities go around the clock.” Hotel and camping accommodation packages will also be available.

Last Updated on November 9, 2023