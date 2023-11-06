Bonnaroovians around the world can finally mark their calendars because the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has officially announced its 2024 dates. From June 13 to June 16, the exciting and eclectic music festival will return to Manchester, Tennessee.

As of now, the 2024 lineup remains a mystery – however, speculation is buzzing about the potential headliners and acts set to grace the stage. In a Halloween teaser shared by Bonnaroo, a cryptic video was accompanied by a green vampire wearing a purple cape bursting out of a red coffin. Many believe the post could hint at performances by Olivia Rodrigo or Vampire Weekend.

Bonnaroo is renowned for its diverse musical lineup and multiple stages – and this year it will be sprawled across a 650-acre campground. Fans of the festival can expect a range of musical genres from hip-hop and electronic to folk and everything in-between over the course of four days.

The traditional lineup announcement is typically released at the beginning of the year.

With its unique blend of music, arts, and electric atmosphere, Bonnaroo is expected to deliver another unforgettable experience on The Farm, and until the lineup is announced, festivalgoers will be left in suspense.

Last Updated on November 6, 2023