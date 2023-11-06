The rockers of Hootie and the Blowfish are heading out on a massive tour across North America next year.

The 43-date trek “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” will kick-off on May 30, 2024 in Dallas. The group will stop at amphitheaters and stadiums across North America including the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Boston’s Fenway Park, the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Chicago, and Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion. Along the way, they’ll also appear in cities like Nashville, Portland, Bangor, Toronto, and Tampa before wrapping-up at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on September 28.

Collective Soul and Edwin McCain will provide support throughout the run. During their gig at Fenway Park, Barenaked Ladies will also open the show.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” lead guitarist Mark Bryan said in a statement. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

Cracked Rear View, the band’s debut 1994 record, instantly put them on the map with tracks “Hold My Hand,” “Only Wanna Be with You,” and “Time.” It has landed on the list of top 20 best-selling albums of all time in the U.S. and is the group’s most successful record to-date.

Following their debut, Hootie and the Blowfish went on to release four more records before heading out on a hiatus in 2008 so vocalist Darius Rucker could pursue a solo career in country music. In 2019, they dropped their most recent record, Imperfect Circle.

Tickets to the “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” head on sale Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. Fans can score tickets on sites like StubHub and Ticket Club, where readers can enjoy a free membership by using the code TICKETNEWS.

