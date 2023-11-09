Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park in Tempe, Arizona will welcome music and baseball fans at double header weekends in February and March, thanks to the highly-anticipated Innings Festival, along with the Extra Innings Festival debut.

The sixth annual Innings Festival hosts a lineup led by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier, along with Greta Van Fleet, Jimmy Eat World, 311, Phantogram, Third Eye Blind, Young the Giant, Cautious Clay, and more from February 23-24.

The following weekend, March 1-2, sees the inaugural Extra Innings Festival, featuring headlining performances from Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews Band. The lineup also includes Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours, Ryan Bingham, Elle King, Morgan Wade, Gin Blossoms, and more.

Which team are you rooting for? 👀 Sign up now for a presale code at https://t.co/KnQ3UBRxNH@InningsFest presale begins 11/9 at 10am MT@XtraInningsFest presale begins 11/9 at 12pm MT pic.twitter.com/4oPq5hO4GI — Innings Festival Arizona (@InningsFest) November 7, 2023

Baseball fans will have a chance to celebrate spring training in style with appearances from MLB legends like Matt Kemp, Andre Ethier, Luis Gonzalez, and Dave Stewart during Innings Festival, while Extra Innings will include appearances from Adrian Gonzalez, Ryan Braun, Tim Raines, Rollie Fingers and more.

The fan-favorite on-site talk show “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster” will also take place on the Left Field Stage at both weekends. The 2013 World Series champion and MLB Network analyst will host surprise guests including artists from the festival lineup, along with MLB players past and present.

Fans can sign up now for Innings and Extra Innings SMS lists at inningsfestival.com/innings and InningsFestival.com/Extra to receive an access code for each of the presales on Thursday, November 9.

Find any remaining tickets following each presale going on sale to the general public by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on November 9, 2023