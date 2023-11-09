With seven GRAMMY Awards under her belt, Canadian-American singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is gearing up for her newly announced “Triple Moon Tour” – set to sweep through 31 North American cities next summer. The tour will feature special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, along with Morgan Wade.

The “Triple Moon Tour” will kick off on June 9 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ, and end on August 10 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Other stops include Moody Center in Austin, TX, Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, TN, and Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the “You Oughta Know” singer’s 2021-2022 global tour, “Jagged Little Pill,” which marked the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking album of the same name.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, November 14 with Citi presale at 10 a.m. local time until November 16 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Fans can also sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Wednesday, November 15 to receive first access to presale tickets. General on sale will start on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time via Alanis Morissette’s website.

Fans can also find tickets via StubHub and Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of The Triple Moon tour dates can be found below:

Sun Jun 09 – Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 12 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

Fri Jun 14 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Jun 16 – Houston, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wed Jun 19 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Jun 20 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 22 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sun Jun 23 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 26 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jun 27 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jun 29 – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tue Jul 02 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 03 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 05 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 06 – Hartford, CT | Xfinity Theatre

Tue Jul 09 – Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 10 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Jul 13 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Tue Jul 16 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Tue Jul 23 – Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 24 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 28 – Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Jul 31 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Thu Aug 01 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 03 – Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 04 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Wed Aug 07 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 08 – Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Fri Aug 10 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Last Updated on November 9, 2023