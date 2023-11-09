Queensrÿche has announced a North American tour for spring 2024 that is set to revisit their past music. Aptly named “The Origins Tour,” these shows are expected to take fans back to the early years by performing their 1983 self-titled EP and their 1984 debut album, The Warning.

“The Origins Tour” is scheduled to start on March 22 at the Hell’s Heroes Festival in Houston, TX, and will wrap up on May 12 in Fort Myers, FL. Other stops include Majestic Theatre in Detroit, MI as well as Empire Live in Albany, NY and Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, CO. With an extensive list of dates spanning over seven weeks, fans across North America will have the chance to witness Queensrÿche perform their early music.

Queensrÿche also announced that Armored Saint will join them on tour. Armored Saint is known for their distinctive blend of hard rock and heavy metal and is expected to bring their signature energy to the stage.

Fans looking to secure tickets can take advantage of Live Nation ticket presale for select dates, starting on November 8 at 10 a.m. local time. To access this presale, you will need the code, “BACKSTAGE.” General ticket sales are set to begin on November 10 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

A list of Queensrÿche’s 2024 tour dates can be found below:

Queensrÿche “The Origins Tour” 2024 Dates

03/22 – Houston, TX | Hell’s Heroes Festival

03/23 – Oklahoma City, OK | Tower Theatre

03/26 – El Cajon, CA | Sycuan Casino

03/27 – Anaheim, CA | House of Blues

03/28 – Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades

03/31 – Seattle, WA | Neptune Theatre

04/02 – Colorado Springs, CO | Black Sheep

04/03 – Englewood, CO | Gothic Theatre

04/05 – Kansas City, MO | Ameristar Casino & Hotel

04/06 – St Louis, MO | Delmar Hall

04/07 – Cedar Rapids, MI | Paramount Theatre

04/09 – Rockford, IL | Coronado Theatre

04/10 – Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center

04/12 – Indianapolis, IN | The Vogue

04/13 – Kalamazoo, MI | State Theatre

04/14 – Detroit, MI | Majestic Theatre

04/16 – Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s

04/17 – Cleveland, OH | House of Blues

04/19 – Toronto, ON | Phoenix Theatre

04/20 – Montreal, QC | Théâtre Beanfield

04/21 – Kitchener, ON | Théâtre Beanfield

04/24 – Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre

04/26 – Albany, NY | Empire Live

04/27 – Worcester, MA | Palladium

04/28 – New Haven, CT | Toad’s

04/30 – Sayreville, NJ | Starland Ballroom

05/01 – Glenside, PA | Keswick Theatre

05/03 – Huntington, NY | The Paramount

05/05 – Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore

05/07 – Atlanta, GA | Masquerade

05/09 – St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live

05/10 – Orlando, FL | The Plaza Live

05/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Culture Room

05/12 – Ft. Meyers, FL | The Ranch

Last Updated on November 9, 2023