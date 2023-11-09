Queensrÿche has announced a North American tour for spring 2024 that is set to revisit their past music. Aptly named “The Origins Tour,” these shows are expected to take fans back to the early years by performing their 1983 self-titled EP and their 1984 debut album, The Warning.
“The Origins Tour” is scheduled to start on March 22 at the Hell’s Heroes Festival in Houston, TX, and will wrap up on May 12 in Fort Myers, FL. Other stops include Majestic Theatre in Detroit, MI as well as Empire Live in Albany, NY and Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, CO. With an extensive list of dates spanning over seven weeks, fans across North America will have the chance to witness Queensrÿche perform their early music.
Queensrÿche also announced that Armored Saint will join them on tour. Armored Saint is known for their distinctive blend of hard rock and heavy metal and is expected to bring their signature energy to the stage.
Fans looking to secure tickets can take advantage of Live Nation ticket presale for select dates, starting on November 8 at 10 a.m. local time. To access this presale, you will need the code, “BACKSTAGE.” General ticket sales are set to begin on November 10 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
Additionally, Queensrÿche fans can find tickets via MegaSeats (and receive 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, and Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A list of Queensrÿche’s 2024 tour dates can be found below:
Queensrÿche “The Origins Tour” 2024 Dates
03/22 – Houston, TX | Hell’s Heroes Festival
03/23 – Oklahoma City, OK | Tower Theatre
03/26 – El Cajon, CA | Sycuan Casino
03/27 – Anaheim, CA | House of Blues
03/28 – Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades
03/31 – Seattle, WA | Neptune Theatre
04/02 – Colorado Springs, CO | Black Sheep
04/03 – Englewood, CO | Gothic Theatre
04/05 – Kansas City, MO | Ameristar Casino & Hotel
04/06 – St Louis, MO | Delmar Hall
04/07 – Cedar Rapids, MI | Paramount Theatre
04/09 – Rockford, IL | Coronado Theatre
04/10 – Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center
04/12 – Indianapolis, IN | The Vogue
04/13 – Kalamazoo, MI | State Theatre
04/14 – Detroit, MI | Majestic Theatre
04/16 – Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s
04/17 – Cleveland, OH | House of Blues
04/19 – Toronto, ON | Phoenix Theatre
04/20 – Montreal, QC | Théâtre Beanfield
04/21 – Kitchener, ON | Théâtre Beanfield
04/24 – Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre
04/26 – Albany, NY | Empire Live
04/27 – Worcester, MA | Palladium
04/28 – New Haven, CT | Toad’s
04/30 – Sayreville, NJ | Starland Ballroom
05/01 – Glenside, PA | Keswick Theatre
05/03 – Huntington, NY | The Paramount
05/05 – Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore
05/07 – Atlanta, GA | Masquerade
05/09 – St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
05/10 – Orlando, FL | The Plaza Live
05/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Culture Room
05/12 – Ft. Meyers, FL | The Ranch
