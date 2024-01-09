Third Eye Blind is gearing up for their newly announced “Summer Gods Tour” in 2024, marking the fourth edition of this musical tour. Joining Third Eye Blind on tour are special guests Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A.
“Summer Gods” is set to kick off on June 8 in Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest and travel through cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Jacksonville, and Birmingham before wrapping-up on August 3 in Houston at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is—that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever,” lead singer Stephan Jenkins expressed. “We need the lights, the noise, the heat, and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait.”
The band is also gearing up for a special performance and interview on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, January 10, in addition to releasing the world’s first playable .999 silver-coated and .997 karat gold-coated records in collaboration with Precious Sound in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their iconic track “Jumper.”
Fans can secure their tickets during the presale starting on Tuesday, January 9, with Citi, followed by additional pre sales throughout the week. General on-sale begins on Friday, January 12 at 10:00 am local time via ThirdEyeBlind.com.
Fans can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of Summer Gods tour dates can be found below:
Third Eye Blind Summer Gods Tour
June 8 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
June 9 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
June 13 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
June 14 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 15 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 20 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
June 21 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 22 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas
June 25 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
June 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 29 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
June 30 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
July 2 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
July 3 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 5 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
July 6 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
July 7 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 9 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 11 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
July 12 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 13 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
July 14 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 18 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 19 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 21 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
July 26 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
July 27 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 28 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 31 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
August 1 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
August 2 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 3 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
