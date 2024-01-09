The indie-rock festival Boston Calling is returning to Harvard’s Athletic Complex this Memorial Day Weekend, featuring headlining performances from Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, and The Killers.

Pop-rock “Shape of You” superstar Sheeran has been on the move — and is already set to headline this year’s BottleRock festival in Napa Valley. Childers is currently on tour to support Rustin’ In The Rain, and The Killers just dropped the new record Rebel Diamonds. The trio will be joined by top acts in the scene, including indie staples like “Take Me To Church’s” Hozier, Young the Giant, and Frank Turner, as well as soul/blues singer Leon Bridges and rock’s Trey Anastasio and Classic Tab.

“Sweetest Pie” rapper Megan Thee Stallion will take the stage, as well as Five Seconds of Summer’s Luke Hemmings, and popstar/actress Renee Rapp. The Revivalists, LoveJoy, the Red Clay Strays, and Beach Weather will also perform, with acts like The Heavy Heavy, Senseless Optimism, Divine Sweaters, and the Wolff Sisters rounding-out the bill.

The three-day, four-stage festival, running from May 24 to 26, includes an experience that expands beyond just the music; there are more than 30 local food vendors on-site and visual art installations, as well as a 100-foot Ferris wheel so guests can take-in all the sights.

Presale tickets head on sale Thursday, January 11 at 10 a.m. EST. Fans can sign up here to receive a presale passcode. Tickets are also available via MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where festivalgoers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full lineup below:

Last Updated on January 9, 2024