In an exciting announcement for metal enthusiasts, two powerhouse bands, Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex, are set to embark on a co-headlining U.S. tour this spring. Aptly named the “Chaos & Carnage” tour, the supporting lineup will feature Rivers of Nihil, Humanity’s Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself.

“Chaos & Carnage” will kick-off on April 30 in Mesa, Arizona, at The Nile and is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver before concluding on May 26 at Las Vegas’ House of Blues.

Leading the charge is Cattle Decapitation, touring in support of their critically acclaimed album, Terrasite, released in May 2023. Sharing the co-headlining duties is Carnifex supporting their latest album, Necromanteum, released in October 2023.

Fans can secure their tickets during a presale for select dates starting Thursday, January 11, at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale will follow on Friday, January 12.

For more information on tour dates and tickets, visit their official website here. Fans can also purchase tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Chaos & Carnage tour dates can be found below:

Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex 2024 Tour Dates

04/30 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

05/02 – Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live

05/03 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

05/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

05/06 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

05/11 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

05/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

05/14 – Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey’s Event Center

05/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground

05/16 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

05/17 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club

05/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

05/23 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

05/25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Last Updated on January 9, 2024