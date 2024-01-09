In an exciting announcement for metal enthusiasts, two powerhouse bands, Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex, are set to embark on a co-headlining U.S. tour this spring. Aptly named the “Chaos & Carnage” tour, the supporting lineup will feature Rivers of Nihil, Humanity’s Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself.
“Chaos & Carnage” will kick-off on April 30 in Mesa, Arizona, at The Nile and is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver before concluding on May 26 at Las Vegas’ House of Blues.
Leading the charge is Cattle Decapitation, touring in support of their critically acclaimed album, Terrasite, released in May 2023. Sharing the co-headlining duties is Carnifex supporting their latest album, Necromanteum, released in October 2023.
Fans can secure their tickets during a presale for select dates starting Thursday, January 11, at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale will follow on Friday, January 12.
For more information on tour dates and tickets, visit their official website here. Fans can also purchase tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of Chaos & Carnage tour dates can be found below:
Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex 2024 Tour Dates
04/30 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
05/02 – Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live
05/03 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
05/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
05/06 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch
05/11 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
05/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
05/14 – Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey’s Event Center
05/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground
05/16 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
05/17 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot
05/18 – Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club
05/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
05/23 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
05/25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
