A bill that would have capped the amount the Tennessee Titans could increase prices for personal seat license holders has died.
According to the News-Herald, Rep. Larry Miller (D-Memphis) initially attempted to block any increase in PSL prices for 10-year seat holders, and he amended House Bill 2646 to put a 20% cap on price increases. Currently, PSLs for the Titans’ stadium range from $250 to $64,000 per seat. The team reported to Miller that 24% of PSL holders are Nashville residents and the other 76% are Tennessee residents.
“This bill is about giving the loyal Tennessee taxpayers, who happen to be PSL holders, some type of reasonable discount as we moved forward,” Miller told the News-Herald.
Now, the bill was taken off notice and withdrawn by Miller. When asked if the team approved of the bill, Miller said they did not, nor did he expect them to.
The publication reported that Miller met with the team and did not receive any confirmation on cost increases at the team’s new Nissan Stadium.
