A bill that would have capped the amount the Tennessee Titans could increase prices for personal seat license holders has died.

According to the News-Herald, Rep. Larry Miller (D-Memphis) initially attempted to block any increase in PSL prices for 10-year seat holders, and he amended House Bill 2646 to put a 20% cap on price increases. Currently, PSLs for the Titans’ stadium range from $250 to $64,000 per seat. The team reported to Miller that 24% of PSL holders are Nashville residents and the other 76% are Tennessee residents.