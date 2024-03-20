After closing its doors in 2018 for renovations aimed at modernization and expansion, the Palace Theatre is ready to welcome back audiences with a refurbished interior and a lineup of performances, including Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner Ben Platt. The multi-talented singer is set to take the stage for a three-week concert residency with 18 performances, with Tony winner Michael Arden serving as director.

Platt’s upcoming album, Honeymind, serves as the focal point of the residency. Scheduled for release on May 3. Audiences can expect to hear tracks from the new album along with songs from Platt’s earlier albums, Reverie and Sing to Me Instead, from May 28 to June 15.

“It is far beyond my wildest imagination to play a residency of my own music in a house as storied as the Palace,” Platt said in a statement. “I feel blessed to be part of the theater community and to have the opportunity to perform as myself and from my own perspective on a Broadway stage is one of the greatest honors of my life.”

The Palace Theatre has a history dating back to its opening in 1913 and has hosted legendary performers such as Judy Garland, Elvis Presley, Bette Midler, Diana Ross and Liza Minnelli.

“I can’t wait to introduce my new record on the beautifully revived stage,” Platt said. “My hope is to bridge my musical theater roots that I hold so dear with the world of classic Americana songwriting that I’ve fallen so deeply in love with. I mean, Liza! Judy! ‘Dreams come true’ doesn’t even begin to cover it!”

