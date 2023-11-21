Primavera Sound has announced its powerhouse lineup for the 2024 edition of its festival. Set against the backdrop of Parc Del Forum in Barcelona, Spain from May 29 to June 2, next year’s roster contains a diverse range of artists.

Headlining artists include Lana Del Rey, Pulp, and SZA. Joining them on the main stage are musicians like PJ Harvey and Beth Gibbons, as well as FKA twigs, Mitski, and Vampire Weekend. Clipse, Bikini Kill, Charli XCX, Deftones, Jai Paul, Disclosure, and Justice will also take the stage.

Primavera Sound is also set to feature electrifying performances from BadBadNotGood, Troye Sivan, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, The Lemon Twigs, Voxtrot, Ethel Cain, Yo La Tengo, Romy, The Armed, Shellac, L’Imperatrice, Arca, Chelsea Wolfe, Amyl and the Sniffers, and Royel Otis, among many others.

General admission and VIP passes are set to go on sale starting Thursday, November 23, with registration already underway for those looking to snag their tickets early.

Primavera Sound has plans in store with a series of spinoff festivals in Latin America. Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Colombia will host events with lineups featuring The Cure, Blur, Beck, Pet Shop Boys, Grimes, and Slowdive. For tickets to all your concerts and festivals, visit StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

