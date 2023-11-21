Those interested in next year’s Kentucky Derby will have to be willing to shell out more money than usual as tickets to the 150th edition of the event have nearly tripled in price.

The Kentucky Derby is slated to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, with a round of preceding Derby Week events, including Kentucky Oats, Thurby, Champions Day, 502’s Day, Dawn at the Downs, and Opening Week.

Darren Rogers, the senior spokesman at Churchill Downs racetrack, told WHAS11 that the demand for Derby 150 is “unprecedented.” While tickets went on sale Friday, Rogers said most were sold out before the day even started, as presales took up 95% of the seats.

“Demand dictates the pricing, and the demand has never been higher,” Rogers told the news outlet.

Seating experiences are the priciest; First Turn Reserved Seating, promising a “media-worthy angle of the Kentucky Derby Walkover,” starts at $1,495, followed by Grandstand Box Seating at $1,617. The Homestretch Club Reserved Seating, offering a view of the key moment in the race, starts at $2,595. The cheapest reserved seating ticket can be found on the Turf Bleachers for $650, followed by Clubhouse Box Seating at $808 and Grandstand Bleacher Seating at $843.

At the first turn club restaurant, one seat at a table is $4,000 — a $1,400 increase from last year. Various dining options are available, as well as new Paddock seating, starting at $693. Infield general admission tickets are also up-for-grabs, ranging from $95 to $275.

Last Updated on November 21, 2023