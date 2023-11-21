In its second edition, Lollapalooza India hosts Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic as headliners, as well as featured performances from Keane, Lauv, Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, The Rose, Anoushka Shankar and more.

The two-day festival will take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai from January 27-28, 2024, expanding on four stages with more than 40 bands.

It's official. Lolla India 2024! We're back with 4 epic stages featuring 40+ iconic artists, back in the heart of Mumbai. Mahalaxmi Race Course, January 27 – 28, 2024 Tickets going fast! 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗹𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮.𝗰𝗼𝗺 pic.twitter.com/0COJPsMqdx — Lollapalooza India (@LollaIndia) November 17, 2023

“Featuring four stages with piping energy and over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally, the festival is truly an experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and much more,” festival organizers said.

The Indian event marks the first time rock icon Sting will perform on a Lollapalooza stage. It also features debut live performances in the country for pop powerhouse Jonas Brothers, American popstar Halsey, English rock band Keane, rock duo Royal Blood, hip-hop musician JPEGMAFIA, along with Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, The Rose, Eric Nam and Kenny Beats.

Lollapalooza India has also scheduled performances by Indian bands The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast as well as The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray.

The festival has grown into eight countries including the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden, with the addition of India.

More information regarding the full line-up and tickets is available at here. Fans can also check out Lollapalooza India festival tickets on StubHub.

Last Updated on November 21, 2023