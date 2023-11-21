In a bittersweet announcement for punk rock fans, NOFX announced the final leg of their farewell tour after a 40-year career.

Aptly named “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day,” the tour will come to an end with three shows in their hometown of Los Angeles in October 2024.

“We’ve played over 2000 shows in 33 countries, in more than 300 cities, and darn it… we’re a bit tired,” admits frontman Fat Mike in a statement. “One thing I know in my heart… this is going to be the most emotional, heartbreaking, greatest tour of our career. I’ve never been so excited and at the same time terrified. Mostly excited…”

The band, known for their energetic performances and irreverent humor, has added 15 additional North American shows for the upcoming year. The North American leg of the tour will kick off on April 6 in Fort Worth, TX, at Panther Island. NOFX will then travel to Salt Lake City before two late June gigs in Portland, OR followed by a pair of July concerts in Denver, CO.

As the tour winds its way through August, NOFX will cross the Canadian border for several shows before making thier way to Brockton, MA for two shows at Campanelli Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 20th, at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster or PunkinDrublicFest.com. For tickets to NOFX’s “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day” tour, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.

A full list of NOFX final tour dates can be found below:

NOFX 2024 Tour Dates

01/20 – Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion

01/21 – Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion

01/23 – Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall

01/24 – Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall

01/26 – West Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

01/27 – West Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

04/06 – Fort Worth, TX @ Panther Island

04/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Pioneer Park

05/11 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT @ Carroponte

05/12 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT @ Carroponte

05/14 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center

05/16 – Chambéry, FR @ Le Phare – Grand Chambéry

05/18 – Eindhoven, NL @ Ketelhuisplein

05/19 – Eindhoven, NL @ Ketelhuisplein

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall

05/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

05/25 – Hanover, DE @ Faust Open Air

05/30 – Ljubljana, SL @ Media Center

06/01 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Open Air am E-Werk

06/04 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air

06/05 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air

06/07 – Augsburg, DE @ Gaswerk Open Air

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

06/29 – Portland, OR @ Waterfront Park

06/30 – Portland, OR @ Waterfront Park

07/20 – Denver, CO @ The Stockyards

07/21 – Denver, CO @ The Stockyards

08/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park at Ice District

08/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park at Ice District

08/23 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Olympique

08/24 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Olympique

08/31 – Brockton, MA @ Campanelli Stadium

09/01 – Brockton, MA @ Campanelli Stadium

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Berth 46

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Berth 46

Last Updated on November 21, 2023