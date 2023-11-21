In a bittersweet announcement for punk rock fans, NOFX announced the final leg of their farewell tour after a 40-year career.
Aptly named “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day,” the tour will come to an end with three shows in their hometown of Los Angeles in October 2024.
“We’ve played over 2000 shows in 33 countries, in more than 300 cities, and darn it… we’re a bit tired,” admits frontman Fat Mike in a statement. “One thing I know in my heart… this is going to be the most emotional, heartbreaking, greatest tour of our career. I’ve never been so excited and at the same time terrified. Mostly excited…”
The band, known for their energetic performances and irreverent humor, has added 15 additional North American shows for the upcoming year. The North American leg of the tour will kick off on April 6 in Fort Worth, TX, at Panther Island. NOFX will then travel to Salt Lake City before two late June gigs in Portland, OR followed by a pair of July concerts in Denver, CO.
As the tour winds its way through August, NOFX will cross the Canadian border for several shows before making thier way to Brockton, MA for two shows at Campanelli Stadium.
Tickets go on sale Monday, November 20th, at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster or PunkinDrublicFest.com. For tickets to NOFX’s “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day” tour, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.
A full list of NOFX final tour dates can be found below:
NOFX 2024 Tour Dates
01/20 – Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion
01/21 – Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion
01/23 – Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall
01/24 – Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall
01/26 – West Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall
01/27 – West Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall
04/06 – Fort Worth, TX @ Panther Island
04/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Pioneer Park
05/11 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT @ Carroponte
05/12 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT @ Carroponte
05/14 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center
05/16 – Chambéry, FR @ Le Phare – Grand Chambéry
05/18 – Eindhoven, NL @ Ketelhuisplein
05/19 – Eindhoven, NL @ Ketelhuisplein
05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
05/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
05/25 – Hanover, DE @ Faust Open Air
05/30 – Ljubljana, SL @ Media Center
06/01 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Open Air am E-Werk
06/04 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air
06/05 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air
06/07 – Augsburg, DE @ Gaswerk Open Air
06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau
06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau
06/29 – Portland, OR @ Waterfront Park
06/30 – Portland, OR @ Waterfront Park
07/20 – Denver, CO @ The Stockyards
07/21 – Denver, CO @ The Stockyards
08/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park at Ice District
08/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park at Ice District
08/23 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Olympique
08/24 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Olympique
08/31 – Brockton, MA @ Campanelli Stadium
09/01 – Brockton, MA @ Campanelli Stadium
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Berth 46
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Berth 46
