Major League Baseball owners have officially approved the relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas. The decision, announced by Athletes Managing Partner and Owner John Fisher, signifies a new era for the franchise, with the team scheduled to debut its new ballpark on the Tropicana site on the Vegas Strip for the 2028 season.

The approval marks a bittersweet moment for the Athletics as they prepare to leave their longtime home in Oakland.

In a statement, Fisher expressed gratitude to the league officials for their thoughtful consideration and positive votes in favor of the relocation. He also acknowledged the mixed emotions surrounding the decision, recognizing the sadness felt by loyal Oakland fans and the excitement that comes with embracing a new chapter in Las Vegas – Fisher emphasized that the move was not made lightly, and the team has made sincere efforts to stay in Oakland.

“We are excited to begin this next chapter in Las Vegas,” Fisher said. “I want to thank the Las Vegas and Nevada community for welcoming us. We will continue to work hard to bring home more championships for our fans and for our new home in Vegas.”

The A’s will play their 2024 season at Oakland Coliseum, offering fans an opportunity to bid farewell to the team in its original home. Following the 2024 season, the franchise will work closely with MLB to evaluate multiple options for interim play before making the grand entrance into their new Las Vegas ballpark.

