A round of free concerts will take place in Houston ahead of the 2024 College Football National Championship, featuring performances from a star-studded lineup as a part of the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! series.

The kids music brand KIDZ BOP will kick-off the week at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on Friday, January 5, followed by a show from 24-year-old female rapper Latto and hip-hop artist Jack Harlow on Saturday. The weekend will close-out with a gig headlined by the “Your Heart or Mine” country star Jon Pardi, receiving support from “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer Jake Owen and rising country artist Megan Moroney.

Ahead of each concert, gates to the stadium will open at 6 p.m. CT. While the shows are free, fans will need to pre-register for tickets on the CFBPlayoff mobile app to receive a QR code. On the day of the concert, ticketholders can show their concert QR code at the George R. Brown Convention Center to receive a wristband, allowing them access to the show. Attendees of the KIDZ BOP performance will not need a wristband; attendance will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

After a jam-packed weekend of performances, the 2024 College Football National Championship will take place on Monday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT at Houston’s NRG Stadium. Fans can score tickets via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” to receive 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Those unable to catch the game in-person can watch it live on ESPN.

