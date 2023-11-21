The Milwaukee Metal Fest is returning to Wisconsin for four days of head-banging music next year.

From May 16 to 19, the festival will take-over The Rave/Eagles Club, featuring a headlining performance from the ’90s experimental metal group Mr. Bungle — best known for hits like “Pink Cigarette” and “Retrovertigo” from 1999’s California. Metal groups Blind Guardian, In Flames, Slaughter to Prevail, and Hatebreed will also take the stage, along with Deicide, Katatonia, Marduk, and Possessed. Three other big-name acts have not been announced at this time.

Metal Church, Incantation, Skinless, and the Red Chord are also set to make an appearance, with acts like Heathen, Internal Bleeding, Embryonic Autopsy, and Eyes of the Living rounding-out the bill.

See the full lineup below:

This year’s event promises “bigger headliners, more food, live podcasts, and other surprises.” Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jatsta said the “2024 lineup keeps getting more and more stacked.”

“I though it would be difficult to top 2023 but we’ve already confirmed a more diverse line up of power metal, black metal, death metal, and other elements that were harder to secure in 2023,” Jasta said. “Milwaukee Metal Fest 2024 will be one for the ages.”

The festival, which went on a long hiatus from 2007 to 2023, was revived this year with a jam-packed lineup featuring Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Suicidal Tendencies.

Early bird passes for the 2024 edition of the festival are currently available. Fans can also score tickets via StubHub or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on November 21, 2023