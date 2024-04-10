Coachella festival organizers announced set times for the first three days of the two-weekend event, as well as a last-minute addition to the lineup: the alt-rockers of Vampire Weekend.

On Friday, April 12, doom dave and Keyspan will kick-off the weekend on varying stages, followed by acts throughout the afternoon like The Japanese House, Ken Caron, Chappell Roan, and Young Miko. Starting at 6 p.m., Sabrina Carpenter will take the stage, and the music continues with Deftones, Brittany Howard, Lil Uzi Vert, and Peso Pluma. Lana Del Rey will close-out the night at 11:20 p.m. on the Coachella Main Stage.

Saturday begins with Elusive and Kimonos, alongside The Aquabats, thuy, RAYE, and Vampire Weekend. Sublime, which features the son of the late Sublime vocalist Bradley Nowell, is set to appear at 6:05 p.m., followed by Bleachers, Grimes, and Jon Batiste. Then, the Main Stage will see the reunited No Doubt perform at 9:25 p.m., preceding Tyler, The Creator at 11:40 p.m.

Argenis and JOPLYN will kick-off Sunday’s show, paving the way for YG Marley, Taking Back Sunday, Renee Rapp, and Bebe Rexha. J Balvin heads to the stage at 8:20 p.m., preceding DJ Snake at 9:15 p.m., Lil Yachty at 9;25 p.m., and ATARASHII GAKKO! at 9:40 p.m. Doja Cat is set to round-out the night and weekend one at 10:25 p.m.

Gates open each day at 1 p.m. At this time, organizers have not revealed the set times for the second weekend, which is slated to run from April 19 to 21.

This year’s sales proved to be significantly lower than previous editions of the festival. For the first time in 10 years, tickets were still available five days after the festival went on sale, taking a total of 27 days to sell-out of weekend one.

It seems that for the first time, there is a lack of interest in the once-coveted event, which could be due to the delayed lineup announcement. Earlier this year, fans, artists, and other festival organizers across the country were becoming frustrated with the delay, mainly due to Coachella’s 2012 radius clause — prohibiting acts from performing at any other festival in North America from December 15 to May 1 and barring artists from announcing other festival appearances before Coachella’s.

Then, when Coachella organizers finally announced the lineup, many festivalgoers were left underwhelmed.

Coachella also has some stark competition with other recently-announced fests in the U.S. Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends, in particular, includes a massive lineup of hard-hitting R&B and hip-hop acts like Janet Jackson, Usher, and the Backstreet Boys. Additionally, The Killers, Post Malone, and SZA will take-over New York’s Governors Ball, while Malone, Pretty Lights, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to headline Bonnaroo.

Tickets to this year’s event are still available via the festival’s official website. Festivalgoers can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.