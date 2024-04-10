The matchup between Iowa and UConn in the women’s Final Four has rewritten the record books of college basketball viewership. With an average of 14.2 million viewers, ESPN declared it the most-watched women’s college basketball game of all time.

The game, highlighted by the performances of Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, captured the attention of fans across the nation. At its peak, the game drew a staggering 17 million viewers.

Breaking records seems to have become the norm for this year’s women’s tournament. Not only did the Iowa-UConn clash become the most-watched basketball game on ESPN’s platforms across all levels, but it also solidified its status as the most-watched women’s game on any network in at least three decades. It even surpassed the viewership of nearly every regular-season college football game this season.

The momentum of the women’s tournament shows no signs of slowing down. The semifinals, collectively averaging 10.8 million viewers, marked a 138% increase compared to last year, setting yet another record in viewership. The showdown between South Carolina and NC State contributed to this surge, notching an average of 7.1 million viewers.

Additionally, the NCAA and ESPN recently sealed an eight-year, $920 million extension on their media contract, valuing women’s March Madness at $65 million annually. This agreement underscores the growing recognition of women’s college basketball and paves the way for a brighter future for the sport.