Five new productions have joined Broadway’s elite “$1 million club.”

While still in previews, the West End revival “Cabaret” — which featured stars Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadaway in London — already grossed $1.5 million in its debut week on the Main Stem, Playbill reports. Since its time on Broadway, the production has garnered attention across the industry for its pricey tickets, averaging $238.29 a seat.

“Cabaret” is joined by “The Great Gatsby,” based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel of the same name with Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada in the lead role. “Back to the Future” — based on the iconic 1985 film — brought-in $1 million; the musical features Tony Award-winner Roger Bart and Casey Likes at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” musical, inspired by the life of the 15-time Grammy Award-winner, also amassed $1 million; the production just made news last week for offering $39 tickets to make the show more affordable for fans. The Broadway revival and beloved musical “The Wiz,” which opened last month, and The Who’s “Tommy,” which opened on March 28, round-out this week’s additions to the coveted $1 million club.

These five new productions will join a list of shows that previously reached this milestone, including “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” and “The Lion King.” Earlier this year “The Notebook” crossed the $1 million milestone during its first week of showings.

Broadway interest has been on-the-rise over the past year. Playbill found that last week, 305,211 people went to see a Broadway, with just eight of the 37 running titles playing to at least a 90%-full house.