Theater fans: Alicia Keys’ musical “Hell’s Kitchen” — which began performances on March 28 at Shubert Theater — has unveiled strategies to make seeing the show more affordable.

The production announced they will be offering $39 tickets through a digital lottery and in-person rush tickets. The Telecharge digital lottery opens at 12 a.m. ET the day before each performance, with winners announced at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Winners have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets each, although seats may be partial view.

Additionally, “Hell’s Kitchen” offers $39 rush tickets, available on the day of each performance when the box office opens. Similar to the lottery, patrons can purchase up to two tickets each, subject to availability.

“Hell’s Kitchen” is inspired by the life of 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. The narrative revolves around 17-year-old Ali and her mother, navigating life in a cramped apartment near Times Square. Ali dreams of pursuing her ambitions in the heart of New York City, but her mother fears she’ll make the same mistakes she did.

The Broadway production of “Hell’s Kitchen” reunites much of the creative team from its successful Off-Broadway run, including music director Lily Ling and orchestrators Adam Blackstone and Tom Kit.

Theatergoers can score tickets via the “Hell’s Kitchen” official website. Additionally, fans can shop for tickets and compare prices by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”