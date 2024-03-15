As theatergoers await the Broadway premiere of “The Outsiders,” fans are presented with various ticketing options for the stage adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s iconic novel at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. With previews kicking off on March 16 and opening night slated for April 11, theater enthusiasts have multiple avenues to secure their seats without breaking the bank.

Telecharge digital lottery will offer a chance to win tickets at a discounted price. Each day, starting at midnight before the performance, attendees can enter the lottery for a shot at purchasing up to two tickets priced at $49 each. Winners are drawn at 10 a.m. for matinees and 3 p.m. for evening shows, providing ample opportunity for lucky fans to snag a seat at a fraction of the regular cost.

If you prefer a more traditional approach, the in-person rush and $30 Under 30 ticketing options cater to those willing to queue up at the box office. Beginning daily at 10 a.m. (and noon on Sundays), theater buffs can vie for rush tickets priced at $45 each, with a limit of two tickets per person. The $30 Under 30 initiative also offers discounted tickets to young adults, with proof of age eligibility required for purchase.

The cast lineup for “The Outsiders” includes Brody Grant leading the ensemble as Ponyboy and supporting cast including Brent Comer, Jason Schmidt, and Sky Lakota-Lynch. Danya Taymor takes on the role of director with music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine.

Fans can score tickets to see “The Outsiders” via the production’s official website. For those not lucky enough to win the lottery, theatergoers can secure their tickets through MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”