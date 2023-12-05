Alicia Keys’ musical “Hell’s Kitchen” is set to make its Broadway debut on March 28 at the Shubert Theatre with the grand opening scheduled for April 20. The musical, inspired by the life of the 15-time Grammy winner, is currently playing Off-Broadway at The Public Theater until January 14.

“Good things take time, and for 13 years, I’ve been dreaming, developing, and finding inspiration for a musical based on my experience growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC,” Keys expressed in a statement.

She clarified that while the musical draws inspiration from her life, it’s not a strict biography. Instead, it’s a narrative delving into family relationships and identity — a journey of self-discovery.

As the musical prepares for its Broadway premiere, the complete creative team, led by Michael Greif, will reprise their roles. The talented team includes orchestrators Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, scenic designer Robert Brill, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig designer Mia Neal.

“The score features new songs that I’m really excited to get out into the world alongside many of my album releases that you know but you’ve never heard like this—rearranged and reinterpreted,” the “Girl on Fire” singer said. “I’m honored to be a part of this Broadway season with so much incredible talent and great stories.”

Presale tickets are scheduled to be released on December 8 with general sale following on December 11. For tickets to “Hell’s Kitchen” visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 5, 2023