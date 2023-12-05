The iconic nu-metal group Limp Bizkit is heading out on a cross-country trek next summer.

The 24-date “Loserville Tour” is set to kick-off in Somerset, Wisconsin on July 16, followed by gigs in Toronto, Charlotte, Dallas, and Phoenix. They’ll appear at venues like the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Salt Lake City’s USANA Amphitheater, and XFINITY Center in Mansfield before wrapping-up at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino on August 24.

Throughout the run, Bones with Eddy Baker and Zavier Wulf will open the show, as well as support from Corey Feldman. Riff Raff will also host and MC each gig.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, December 7, followed by a general on sale December 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Limp Bizkit, described as an “infectious spirit,” first arrived on the scene in the late ’90s, garnering attention for notable hits “Nookie,” “Break Stuff,” and “Behind Blue Eyes.” Following 2011’s Gold Cobra, the group returned in 2021 with Still Sucks, featuring “Dad Vibes.”

Find Limp Bizkit’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Limp Bizkit | “The Loserville Tour” 2024

Jul. 16 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Jul. 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Jul. 20 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Jul. 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Jul. 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul. 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Jul. 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul. 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Jul. 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul. 31 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug. 02 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 04 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 06 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 09 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug. 24 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Last Updated on December 5, 2023