The iconic nu-metal group Limp Bizkit is heading out on a cross-country trek next summer.
The 24-date “Loserville Tour” is set to kick-off in Somerset, Wisconsin on July 16, followed by gigs in Toronto, Charlotte, Dallas, and Phoenix. They’ll appear at venues like the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Salt Lake City’s USANA Amphitheater, and XFINITY Center in Mansfield before wrapping-up at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino on August 24.
Throughout the run, Bones with Eddy Baker and Zavier Wulf will open the show, as well as support from Corey Feldman. Riff Raff will also host and MC each gig.
Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, December 7, followed by a general on sale December 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
Limp Bizkit, described as an “infectious spirit,” first arrived on the scene in the late ’90s, garnering attention for notable hits “Nookie,” “Break Stuff,” and “Behind Blue Eyes.” Following 2011’s Gold Cobra, the group returned in 2021 with Still Sucks, featuring “Dad Vibes.”
Find Limp Bizkit’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Limp Bizkit | “The Loserville Tour” 2024
Jul. 16 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
Jul. 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Jul. 20 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Jul. 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Jul. 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jul. 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Jul. 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Jul. 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Jul. 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Jul. 31 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug. 02 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 04 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 06 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 09 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 24 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
Last Updated on December 5, 2023
