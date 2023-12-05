Arizona Wildcats fans should expect to pay a little more for basketball and football tickets this upcoming season.

University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins reportedly told the Faculty Senate on Monday that football and basketball ticket prices will increase by 25%, with ticket prices set to rise in general. According to the Arizona Daily Star, he did not mention whether or not this applies to only men’s basketball, however, he pointed to the team’s No. 1 ranking in the country.

No specific date was given regarding the ticket price increase.

The move comes amid financial troubles at the university; according to the publication, Robbins said UA Athletics has taken out loans from the university of about $87 million over the past few years, leading to a “financial crisis.” The athletics department also expects employee layoffs.

UA’s financials also follow the school’s move to the Big 12 from the Pac-12.

Currently, the Wildcats are 3rd in Pac-12 after defeating Arizona State 59-23 on November 25. They’re set to play the Oklahoma Sooners next on December 28 at the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Fans can score tickets to the Alamo Bowl via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 5, 2023