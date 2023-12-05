The annual Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival released its powerhouse lineup for the 2024 edition. Produced and promoted by Danny Wimmer Presents, this year’s festival will feature headlining performances by Disturbed, The Original Misfits, Pantera, and Slipknot – each set to close out a night on the main stage.

Sonic Temple is set to take place at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, OH, from May 16 to May 19. This year, the festival plans to add a fourth stage and has over 120 bands scheduled to perform.

Joining the headliners on stage are other artists in the rock scene, including Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest, Moon Fever, Kerry King of Slayer, Staind, Sleep Token, Bad Religion, Rise Against, 311, Cypress Hill, Baroness, Clutch, Sum 41, Mr. Bungle, Anthrax, P.O.D., and many more.

Disturbed, headlining on Thursday, expressed their enthusiasm for returning to Historic Crew Stadium.

“We can’t wait to be back headlining Sonic Temple once again. Playing in front of all those rock fans at Historic Crew Stadium in Ohio has always been an amazing time for us,” shared David Draiman, the band’s lead vocalist.

See the full lineup below:

Passes for Sonic Temple Festival 2024 are now available for purchase on the festival’s website. Fans can also visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 5, 2023