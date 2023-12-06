The pop-punkers of Taking Back Sunday have returned to the music scene with their first album in seven years, and now, they’re hitting the road.
The 37-date outing kicks-off in New Orleans on May 19, followed by gigs in Houston, Denver, Cleveland, Atlanta, and Charlotte. They’ll appear in venues along the way like Pittsburgh’s Stage AE, MacEwan Hall in Calgary, The Ritz in Raleigh, and Wallingford, Connecticut’s Toyota Oakdale Theater. The tour, which takes a month-long break in-between dates during the summer, will wrap-up at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on July 17.
The “Sleep” singers of Citizen, who just released the record Calling the Dogs, will provide support on all dates.
Presale tickets head on sale Thursday, December 7 via Live Nation at 10 a.m. with the code “CREW.” A general on sale will take place on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
Taking Back Sunday will be touring in support of 152, which dropped on October 27. The band noted in a press release that now, after the album, “comes our other favorite part” — touring.
“The set will be a good mixture of albums and the reception for 152 has been so positive that we can’t wait to get out there and play some of those songs for the first time in these cities and make magic all summer,” Taking Back Sunday said. “Citizen also put out a great new record so we’re going to have a good time together. Can’t wait.”
Taking Back Sunday first arrived on the pop-punk scene in 2002 with their debut Tell All Your Friends, garnering attention with “Cute Without the ‘E'” and “You’re So Last Summer.” They successfully solidified themselves as a staple among the emo bands of the early 2000’s with their 2006 breakthrough record Louder Now, featuring smash-hits “MakeDamnSure” and “Twenty-Twenty Surgery.” 152, their first record since 2016’s Tidal Wave, includes singles “The One” and “S’Old.”
Find Taking Back Sunday’s full list of North American tour dates below:
Taking Back Sunday | North America Tour 2024
05/19 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
05/21 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
05/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
05/24 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
05/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
05/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/27 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
05/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/04 – Portland, OR @ The Crystal Ballroom
06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
06/06 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
06/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
06/09 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
06/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
06/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
06/14 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove
06/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
06/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
07/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/25 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
07/26 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
07/27 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
07/30 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
08/01 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
08/02 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live at the Backyard
08/03 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/06 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
08/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
08/11 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork
08/13 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
08/14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
08/17 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
