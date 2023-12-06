The pop-punkers of Taking Back Sunday have returned to the music scene with their first album in seven years, and now, they’re hitting the road.

The 37-date outing kicks-off in New Orleans on May 19, followed by gigs in Houston, Denver, Cleveland, Atlanta, and Charlotte. They’ll appear in venues along the way like Pittsburgh’s Stage AE, MacEwan Hall in Calgary, The Ritz in Raleigh, and Wallingford, Connecticut’s Toyota Oakdale Theater. The tour, which takes a month-long break in-between dates during the summer, will wrap-up at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on July 17.

The “Sleep” singers of Citizen, who just released the record Calling the Dogs, will provide support on all dates.

Presale tickets head on sale Thursday, December 7 via Live Nation at 10 a.m. with the code “CREW.” A general on sale will take place on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Taking Back Sunday will be touring in support of 152, which dropped on October 27. The band noted in a press release that now, after the album, “comes our other favorite part” — touring.

“The set will be a good mixture of albums and the reception for 152 has been so positive that we can’t wait to get out there and play some of those songs for the first time in these cities and make magic all summer,” Taking Back Sunday said. “Citizen also put out a great new record so we’re going to have a good time together. Can’t wait.”

Taking Back Sunday first arrived on the pop-punk scene in 2002 with their debut Tell All Your Friends, garnering attention with “Cute Without the ‘E'” and “You’re So Last Summer.” They successfully solidified themselves as a staple among the emo bands of the early 2000’s with their 2006 breakthrough record Louder Now, featuring smash-hits “MakeDamnSure” and “Twenty-Twenty Surgery.” 152, their first record since 2016’s Tidal Wave, includes singles “The One” and “S’Old.”

Find Taking Back Sunday’s full list of North American tour dates below:

Taking Back Sunday | North America Tour 2024

05/19 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

05/21 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

05/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

05/24 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

05/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

05/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/27 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

05/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/04 – Portland, OR @ The Crystal Ballroom

06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

06/06 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

06/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

06/09 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

06/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

06/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/14 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

06/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

06/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

07/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/25 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

07/26 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

07/27 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

07/30 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

08/01 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

08/02 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live at the Backyard

08/03 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/06 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

08/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

08/11 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork

08/13 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

08/14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

08/17 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

