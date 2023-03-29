“Back To The Future: The Musical” Announces Full Broadway Cast

The 2022 Olivier Award-winning Back To The Future: The Musical announced the complete cast of its Broadway show which is going to begin previews...

The 2022 Olivier Award-winning Back To The Future: The Musical announced the complete cast of its Broadway show which is going to begin previews on June 30 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre. It officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Liana Hunt, Jelani Remy, and Nathaniel Hackmann join the cast as Lorraine Baines, Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, and Biff Tannen, respectively. It was previously revealed that the musical adaptation included Tony Award winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles in the role as George McFly, and Casey Likes as Marty McFly.

Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Merritt David Janes, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnortson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Mikaela Secada, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula and Daryl Tofa are also starring in the Broadway run.

Based on the 1985 film, the musical has a book by Bob Gale and will be directed by Tony Award winner John Rando. Film’s stage adaptation had its world premiere in Manchester, England in 2020, and its Broadway premiere was announced by the lead producer Colin Ingram together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, in October.

The show features new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Back to the Future musical sticks closely to the film which narrates the story of the rock ‘n’ roll teenager Marty McFly who traveled back to 1955 in a time machine invented by Dr. Emmett Brown. He accidentally changes the course of the history and has to fix it in order to save his own existence before returning to 1985.

