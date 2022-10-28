“Back to the Future” Stage Adaptation to Broadway in 2023

Lead producer Colin Ingram together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, announced the Broadway...

Lead producer Colin Ingram together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, announced the Broadway premiere of the film’s stage adaptation which had its world premiere in Manchester, England in 2020. The 2022 Olivier Award-winning musical begins previews on June 30 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre with an official opening on August 3. Tickets go on general sale today (October 28).

Based on the 1985 film, the musical has a book by Bob Gale, and stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown as well as Olivier Award nominee and WhatsOnStage Award winner Hugh Coles in the role as George McFly. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Gale said in a statement, “If Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they’d kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with New York audiences.”

“The London production exceeded our original expectations on every level,” Gale continued, “and we’re certain the Broadway version, anchored by the brilliantly talented Roger Bart and Hugh Coles, along with the fantastic songs by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, will be even better.”

Directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, Back to the Future musical features new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

“Marty, Doc and everyone in Hill Valley will be living on Broadway and 50th Street for hopefully many years to come and we look forward to entertaining and thrilling audiences with this moving and spectacular musical version of the much beloved film,” said lead producer Colin Ingram in a statement.

“I’m delighted to be bringing Tony Award winner Roger Bart back to Broadway and introduce Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles as George McFly who have enthralled audiences in London.”

Narrating the story of Marty McFly who traveled back to 1955 in a time machine invented by Dr. Emmett Brown, Back to the Future musical sticks closely to the film. Just as it happens in the movie, Marty changes the course of the history, and has to fix it in order to save his own existence before returning to 1985.

The show composes of a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

