Shania Twain Announces 2023 Queen of Me Tour Dates

Shania Twain announced plans for a return to the road in 2023, building the Queen of Me tour around her upcoming album of the...

Shania Twain announced plans for a return to the road in 2023, building the Queen of Me tour around her upcoming album of the same name, joined by support acts including Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton on various dates.

I am unbelievably excited to announce ‘Queen Of Me’ – the new album and tour.https://t.co/XNlVknuioT pic.twitter.com/2t8rxqaiA1 — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) October 28, 2022

Tickets for Shania Twain Queen of Me tour dates are on sale beginning next week, open to the general public beginning Friday, November 4. Prior to that, presales will begin earlier in the week, including one open to Citi cardmembers beginning on Tuesday, November 1.

Queen of Me tour dates kick off in late April with two shows in Washington – first at Spokane Arena and then at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. The tour then heads north of the border for eight straight dates, covering the western provinces of British Colombia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. It returns to the U.S. with stops in late May including Denver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. June sees a swing through eight dates in eastern Canada before the tour wraps its U.S. leg with July shows including Madison Square Garden in New York. After a break, the tour crosses the Atlantic for five September shows in the UK and Ireland.

The new album can be pre-saved/ordered and is expected to come out in February of 2023. The single Waking Up Dreaming has already racked up more than 2 million views since its debut on YouTube:

Full touring details and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Shania Twain Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR DATES

4/28 – Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena ^

4/29 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/02 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena ^

5/03 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena ^

5/05 – Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place ^

5/06 – Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place ^

5/09 – Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/10 – Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/12 – Saskatoon, SK | SaskTel Centre ^

5/14 – Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre ^

5/16 – Madison, WI | Kohl Center #

5/17 – St Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center #

5/19 – Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena #

5/24 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl #

5/30 – Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31 – Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena #

6/03 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center +

6/04 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

6/07 – Nashville, TN | GEODIS Park +>

6/09 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

6/12 – Halifax, NS | Scotiabank Centre ~

6/14 – Moncton, NB | Avenir Centre ~

6/17 – Quebec City, QC | Videotron Centre ~

6/18 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre ~

6/20 – Hamilton, ON | FirstOntario Centre ^

6/21 – London, ON | Budweiser Gardens ^

6/23 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage ^

6/24 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage ^

6/27 – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center &

7/01 – Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/06 – Ottawa, ON | Ottawa Bluesfest

7/08 – Syracuse, NY | St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09 – Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center +

7/11 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden +

7/13 – Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center +

7/19 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center =

7/21 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22 – Houston, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

9/16 – London, UK | The O2

9/19 – ​Dublin, IRE | 3Arena

9/22 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro

9/25 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena

9/26 – Birmingham, UK | ​Utilita Arena Birmingham

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

Last Updated on October 28, 2022 by Dave Clark