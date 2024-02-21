The anticipation surrounding the Broadway debut of “The Great Gatsby” musical is reaching new heights as the complete cast has been announced. Directed by Marc Bruni and featuring choreography by Dominique Kelley, this adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel will star Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada.

The principal cast, which was previously announced, boasts some familiar faces from the stage and screen. Leading the ensemble is Jordan, known for his roles in “Newsies” and “Smash,” is set to portray Jay Gatsby. Opposite him is Tony nominee Noblezada, acclaimed for her performances in “Hadestown” and “Miss Saigon,” as Daisy Buchanan. Noah J. Ricketts takes on the role of Nick Carraway, with Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.

Building on their acclaimed performances at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse, Ricketts, Pauly, Chase, Zdrojeski, and Whitty reprise their roles for the Broadway production. Joining them are Raymond Edward Baynard, Austin Colby, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reshea Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber.

Adding to the production are Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Jake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel. Under the lead of producer Chunsoo Shin, “The Great Gatsby” will feature music and lyrics by Tony nominees Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland, along with a book by Jonathan Larson and Grant winner Kait Kerrigan.

The creative team behind the production includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Tony winner Brian Ronan. Hair and wig design is handled by Drama Desk winner Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier, while the musical direction is led by Daniel Edmonds.

"The Great Gatsby" will begin previews on March 20 at the Broadway Theatre, with an opening night set for April 25. For additional information and tickets, visit the show's official website.