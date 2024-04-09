The metalcore group Architects just dropped a new track alongside a round of tour dates this fall.

As previously announced, Architects will head out on a nearly month-long trek across the U.S. and Canada, running from May 2 through 18 before wrapping-up with an appearance at Sonic Temple Festival. Of Mice & Men and While She Sleeps are slated to provide support.

Now, they’ll hit the road again this fall, spanning from September 28 through October 11. Along the way, the group will appear at venues like Kansas City’s Uptown Theatre, Houston’s House of Blues, and the Marquee Theatre in Tempe. We Came As Romans will directly support the band, with Brutus opening the show.

Throughout the run, Architects will play a set at Louisville’s Louder Than Life and end the tour at Sacramento’s Aftershock.

Tickets are available via Architects’ official website. Fans can also score tickets to the upcoming run via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

This week, Architects dropped the heavy new track “Curse,” produced by Jordan Fish, the former keyboardist of Bring Me The Horizon. The single follows their 2023 track “Seeing Red,” along with their most recent record, 2022’s the classic symptoms of a broken spirit.

Architects first arrived on the scene in 2006 with Nightmares, garnering attention with their breakout record Hollow Crown in 2009. They’ve since made a name for themselves with hits like “Animals,” “Impermanence,” and “Black Lungs” from 2021’s For Those That Wish To Exist, which scored the No. 1 spot on the UK charts.

Find Architects’ full list of 2024 tour dates below:

Architects 2024 Tour Dates

May-2 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

May-3 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

May-6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May-7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

May-9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

May-10 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

May-11 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Fillmore

May-12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May-14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

May-15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

May-17 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

May-18 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May-24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

Jun-7 – Helsinki, FIN @ Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Jun-14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

Jun-21 – Grafenhainichen, DE @ Full Force Festival

Jul-5 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

Jul-12 – Madrid, SP @ Estadio Civitas Metropolitano

Aug-9 – Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault

Aug-10 – Walton On Trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air

Aug-11 – Kortijk, BEL @ Alcatraz 2024

Aug-15 – Dinkelsbuhl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air

Aug-17 – Saint-Nolff, FR @ Motocultor Festival

Sept-28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sept-29 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept-30 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Oct-02 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Oct-04 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct-05 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Oct-06 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre

Oct-08 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct-11 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock