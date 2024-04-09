The metalcore group Architects just dropped a new track alongside a round of tour dates this fall.
As previously announced, Architects will head out on a nearly month-long trek across the U.S. and Canada, running from May 2 through 18 before wrapping-up with an appearance at Sonic Temple Festival. Of Mice & Men and While She Sleeps are slated to provide support.
Now, they’ll hit the road again this fall, spanning from September 28 through October 11. Along the way, the group will appear at venues like Kansas City’s Uptown Theatre, Houston’s House of Blues, and the Marquee Theatre in Tempe. We Came As Romans will directly support the band, with Brutus opening the show.
Throughout the run, Architects will play a set at Louisville’s Louder Than Life and end the tour at Sacramento’s Aftershock.
Tickets are available via Architects’ official website. Fans can also score tickets to the upcoming run via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
This week, Architects dropped the heavy new track “Curse,” produced by Jordan Fish, the former keyboardist of Bring Me The Horizon. The single follows their 2023 track “Seeing Red,” along with their most recent record, 2022’s the classic symptoms of a broken spirit.
Architects first arrived on the scene in 2006 with Nightmares, garnering attention with their breakout record Hollow Crown in 2009. They’ve since made a name for themselves with hits like “Animals,” “Impermanence,” and “Black Lungs” from 2021’s For Those That Wish To Exist, which scored the No. 1 spot on the UK charts.
Find Architects’ full list of 2024 tour dates below:
Architects 2024 Tour Dates
May-2 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
May-3 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
May-6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May-7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
May-9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
May-10 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
May-11 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Fillmore
May-12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
May-14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
May-15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
May-17 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
May-18 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
May-24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
Jun-7 – Helsinki, FIN @ Helsinki Olympic Stadium
Jun-14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium
Jun-21 – Grafenhainichen, DE @ Full Force Festival
Jul-5 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
Jul-12 – Madrid, SP @ Estadio Civitas Metropolitano
Aug-9 – Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault
Aug-10 – Walton On Trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air
Aug-11 – Kortijk, BEL @ Alcatraz 2024
Aug-15 – Dinkelsbuhl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air
Aug-17 – Saint-Nolff, FR @ Motocultor Festival
Sept-28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Sept-29 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sept-30 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Oct-02 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Oct-04 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Oct-05 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Oct-06 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre
Oct-08 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Oct-11 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock