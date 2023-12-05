Metalcore group Architects just dropped a new single and a round of North American tour dates in 2024.

The nearly month-long trek will kick-off on May 2 at Toronto’s Rebel. From there, they’ll appear in Montreal, Philadelphia, Myrtle Beach, and Atlanta, making stops at Boston’s House of Blues, Marathon Music Works in Nashville, and The Riviera Theatre in Chicago before wrapping-up at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on May 18. The North American shows follow their previously-announced gigs across Europe in January and February, as well as festivals throughout the spring and summer months.

In addition to the forthcoming tour, the Sam Carter-fronted group also revealed a new single, “Seeing Red.” This is their first release since 2022’s the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which featured popular tracks “when we were young,” “deep fake,” and “a new moral low ground.”

“We’re so happy to release ‘Seeing Red’ and to announce our US tour,” Carter said in a statement. “This marks another very important and exciting time for our band and we can’t wait to have rooms of people enjoy this song with us.”

Architects first arrived on the scene in 2006 with Nightmares, garnering attention with their breakout record Hollow Crown in 2009. They’ve since made a name for themselves with hits like “Animals,” “Impermanence,” and “Black Lungs” from 2021’s For Those That Wish To Exist, which scored the No. 1 spot on the UK charts.

Find Architects’ full round of upcoming tour dates below:

Architects Tour Dates 2024

Jan-25 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

Jan-26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

Jan-27 – Münster, DE @ Halle Münsterland

Jan-29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Blox

Jan-30 – Oslo, NOR @ Spektrum

Jan-31 – Stockholm, SW @ Annexet

Feb-3 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

Feb-4 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín

Feb-6 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Feb-7 – Zurich, CH @ The Hall

May-2 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

May-3 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

May-6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May-7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

May-9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

May-10 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

May-11 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Fillmore

May-12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May-14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

May-15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

May-17 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

May-18 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May-24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

Jun-7 – Helsinki, FIN @ Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Jun-14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

Jun-21 – Grafenhainichen, DE @ Full Force Festival

Jul-5 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

Jul-12 – Madrid, SP @ Estadio Civitas Metropolitano

Aug-9 – Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault

Aug-10 – Walton On Trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air

Aug-11 – Kortijk, BEL @ Alcatraz 2024

Aug-15 – Dinkelsbuhl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air

Aug-17 – Saint-Nolff, FR @ Motocultor Festival

