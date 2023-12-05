Metalcore group Architects just dropped a new single and a round of North American tour dates in 2024.
The nearly month-long trek will kick-off on May 2 at Toronto’s Rebel. From there, they’ll appear in Montreal, Philadelphia, Myrtle Beach, and Atlanta, making stops at Boston’s House of Blues, Marathon Music Works in Nashville, and The Riviera Theatre in Chicago before wrapping-up at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on May 18. The North American shows follow their previously-announced gigs across Europe in January and February, as well as festivals throughout the spring and summer months.
In addition to the forthcoming tour, the Sam Carter-fronted group also revealed a new single, “Seeing Red.” This is their first release since 2022’s the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which featured popular tracks “when we were young,” “deep fake,” and “a new moral low ground.”
“We’re so happy to release ‘Seeing Red’ and to announce our US tour,” Carter said in a statement. “This marks another very important and exciting time for our band and we can’t wait to have rooms of people enjoy this song with us.”
Architects first arrived on the scene in 2006 with Nightmares, garnering attention with their breakout record Hollow Crown in 2009. They’ve since made a name for themselves with hits like “Animals,” “Impermanence,” and “Black Lungs” from 2021’s For Those That Wish To Exist, which scored the No. 1 spot on the UK charts.
Find Architects’ full round of upcoming tour dates below:
Architects Tour Dates 2024
Jan-25 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
Jan-26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
Jan-27 – Münster, DE @ Halle Münsterland
Jan-29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Blox
Jan-30 – Oslo, NOR @ Spektrum
Jan-31 – Stockholm, SW @ Annexet
Feb-3 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
Feb-4 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín
Feb-6 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Feb-7 – Zurich, CH @ The Hall
May-2 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
May-3 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
May-6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May-7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
May-9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
May-10 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
May-11 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Fillmore
May-12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
May-14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
May-15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
May-17 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
May-18 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
May-24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
Jun-7 – Helsinki, FIN @ Helsinki Olympic Stadium
Jun-14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium
Jun-21 – Grafenhainichen, DE @ Full Force Festival
Jul-5 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
Jul-12 – Madrid, SP @ Estadio Civitas Metropolitano
Aug-9 – Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault
Aug-10 – Walton On Trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air
Aug-11 – Kortijk, BEL @ Alcatraz 2024
Aug-15 – Dinkelsbuhl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air
Aug-17 – Saint-Nolff, FR @ Motocultor Festival
