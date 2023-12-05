Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team, is poised to shatter revenue records in 2023 with the arrival of soccer star Lionel Messi playing a pivotal role. The club’s Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi, revealed to Sports Business Journal that Inter Miami’s total revenue for the year is expected to surpass $120 million.

Messi’s impact on Inter Miami’s financial landscape aligns with the club’s ambitious projections. Managing owner Jorge Mas foresaw a doubling of revenue from the previous season’s $50 million, and with Messi on board, that vision is almost a reality – despite falling short of the playoffs Inter Miami is still on the verge of becoming the league’s top-earning club for the season. This success comes even with failing to participate in a two-game tour in China during the MLS Cup playoffs – which could have added another $20 million to the revenue stream.

Looking ahead to 2024, Asensi reiterated the club’s anticipation of reaching the $200 million revenue mark. Season tickets for next year have already sold out, underscoring the growing support of the team.

As the club sets its sights on 2025, marked by the opening of a $350 million soccer stadium, Inter Miami’s revenue potential seems boundless. The rush to complete the venue and the accompanying $1 billion development around it aligns with the final year of Messi’s current contract.

