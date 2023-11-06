Inter Miami CF was set to play two postseason games in China, however, the tour promoter pulled the plug.

The club was slated to take on Qingdao Hainiu FC on Sunday, October 29, followed by a game versus Chengdu Rongcheng on Wednesday, November 8. However, Inter Miami CF released a statement noting that the tour promoter, NSN, informed the club of its cancellation due to “unforeseen circumstances in China.” The cancellation follows the death of Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

“Inter Miami’s ambition remains to expand its global reach by playing in front of incredible fans from across the globe; the club will continue to explore future opportunities with NSN to achieve this goal,” Inter Maimi CF said in the statement.

The matches were supposed to provide foreign exposure for the club, while also giving global sensation Lionel Messi some time back on the field; the soccer star hasn’t played with Miami since a game on October 21. They’re due to play New York City on November 10.

Last month, the Inter Miami CF announced 2024 season ticket prices, which sent fans into a frenzy. While the team might have struggled to bring-in fans at one point, Messi’s arrival created a sharp uptick in sales, causing prices to surge to anywhere between $867 to $2,720 for standard seats, followed by $13,005 for club seats and a whopping $45,900 for suites.

The club revealed the process for obtaining season tickets for deposit holders. Emails were sent out to fans on November 1, and sales begin on November 14. Find tickets to see Inter Miami via MegaSeats, StubHub, and Ticket Club — where readers receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on November 6, 2023