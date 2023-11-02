Inter Miami CF fans now have the chance to try and score season tickets for 2024.

The club announced that season ticket deposit holders will be given the opportunity to become season ticket holders starting on Tuesday, November 14. Those who placed deposits for the 2024 season will be allotted a selection time on November 14 based on the time-date stamp on their deposit, the club said.

Fans should look out for an email with their individual selection time and a link to purchase tickets on Wednesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Then, during the day and time allotted, deposit holders should log in using the email address provided with their initial deposit . They’ll be able to view inventory and pick their desired seats.

Deposit amounts will go toward the price of the selected season ticket membership. Payment plans are also available.

Season ticket prices were announced last month, and while the club may have suffered at one point, its fanbase has certainly popped-off since the arrival of soccer sensation Lionel Messi. Next year’s season tickets will cost fans anywhere from $867 to $2,720 for standard seats, followed by $13,005 for club seats and a whopping $45,900 for suites. This is a stark difference from the previous season, which frustrated fans.

Inter Miami CF prices have been on the rise since rumors circulated of Messi joining the team earlier this year. Prices have also risen due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy, which sees ticket costs rise due to demand. Many fans across all genres of music have been feeling the burn of dynamic pricing, watching ticket prices jump in value once the onsale begins.

Last Updated on November 2, 2023