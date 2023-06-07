Global superstar football (or soccer) player Lionel Messi may be on his way to South Florida – and ticket prices are shooting up for Inter Miami CF even on the unconfirmed rumors. Messi, whose contract with Paris St-Germain in League 1 ends this summer, has been one of the biggest names in the world’s most popular sport for practically a generation, and news of his potential move to the MLS was splashed across the internet Wednesday.

MLS club Inter Miami CF has emerged as the front-runner to sign Lionel Messi, sources have told ESPN. Although no deal is done yet, sources said terms include an option for part-ownership of the MLS club and that Messi has ruled out Barcelona. More: https://t.co/kco7Rg7rgB pic.twitter.com/OTMX0KFU2o — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 7, 2023

According to multiple reports, the 7-time Ballon d’Or winner as the best player in the world decided on Inter Miami CF over a competing offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. He had also been considering a return to FC Barcelona – where he spent the majority of his professional career – but the financial terms could not be sorted out.

Per the BBC, Messi already owns a home in Miami, and the deal that will allegedly make that his home club includes potential perks like revenue share from Adidas and Apple based on sales and ratings.

We all thought Cristiano Ronaldo had gotten the best deal in Football History with the €200M salary at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Then Lionel Messi went and bagged a percentage share in Apple, Adidas and ownership stake in Inter Miami in the US just to play for them.. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ss0i3BPuqX — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) June 7, 2023

Even before the move or its timing has been officially confirmed, tickets for Inter Miami CF are trending higher in price. Data from Ticket Club shows that the most expensive game by average ticket price sold on its marketplace was a match against the Chicago Fire on March 25 at DRV PNK Stadium. Tickets for that contest averaged $29.52 on the resale marketplace.

Inter Miami CF tickets on Ticket Club are selling for no less than $47, with a median asking price of $124. Fast forward to a late August home contest against Nashville SC, the “get-in” price jumps to $151, with a median of over $250. The club’s final home game in 2023 – an October 7 game against FC Cincinnati – has a “get-in” of $219 and median at $343.

Once the superstar’s Florida relocation is confirmed (assuming it is), and the dates of his arrival and joining the new club are finalized, it stands to reason that those tickets are going to continue to shoot upwards.

