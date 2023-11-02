Bob Dylan was set to take the stage in Springfield, Massachusetts at Springfield Symphony Hall on November 1 – however, the gig was canceled due to “mechanical issues at the venue.”

Individuals who already purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled November 12 concert. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new date.

Dylan recently added a new concert to his ongoing U.S. tour – he is set to perform on November 16 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, November 2 at 10 a.m. General public tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 3 at 12 p.m.

Dylan already has six other shows planned in or near New York City, making the additional show that much more exciting for fans in the area. Other tour dates include November 7 and 8 in Port Chester at the Capitol Theatre, November 14 and 15 in Brooklyn at Kings Theatre, and November 20 and 21 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Hall.

Dylan’s current tour is in support of his 2020 studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways. The tour began on October 1 in Kansas City and is expected to end on December 3 in Evansville, Indiana. His next concerts will take place in Boston for a three-night event at the Orpheum Theatre from November 3 – 5.

A full list of Dylan’s tour dates can be found below:

Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour 2023

November 3 – Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre

November 4 – Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre

November 5 – Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre

November 7 – Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre

November 8 – Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre

November 10 – Providence, RI | Providence Performing Arts Center

November 11 – Waterbury, CT | Palace Theater

November 12 – Springfield, MA | Symphony Hall

November 14 – Brooklyn, NY | Kings Theatre

November 15 – Brooklyn, NY | Kings Theatre

November 16 – New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

November 19 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore

November 20 – Newark, NJ | New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

November 21 – Newark, NJ | New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

November 24 – Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

November 25 – Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

November 27 – Richmond, VA | Altria Theater

November 29 – Roanoke, VA | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

November 30 – Huntington, WV | Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center

December 2 – Richmond, KY | EKU Center for the Arts

December 3 – Evansville, IN | Old National Events Plaza

