Thousands of new Inter Miami fans have come out to see soccer sensation Lionel Messi take the field this season, but now, season ticket holders are feeling the burn with the team’s new prices for next year.

While Inter Miami might have suffered at one point, ranking among the smaller fanbases, it’s certainly popped-off since Messi’s arrival. This likely has to do with the team’s decision to amp-up ticket prices for next year. Season ticket holders received an email regarding next season, and it’s safe to say fans are fuming.

In 2024, season tickets at Miami will cost fans anywhere from $867 to $2,720 for standard seats, followed by $13,005 for club seats and a whopping $45,900 for suites. This is a stark difference from the previous season, as well as other teams in the league; for comparison, Manchester United season tickets ranged from $650 to $1,160.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration:

Try 5 times as much! Paid $2,200 this season, quoted $10,710. Enjoyed it while it lasted. — Drew Krinsky 🇺🇸 (@DrewKrinsky_) September 28, 2023

If existing season ticket holders can’t afford to renew, Inter Miami know someone will take their place and pay the new higher price because Messi is there now. A pretty rubbish thing to do to existing fans. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 28, 2023

Just looked up my invoice from last season and I have a 83% increase. Also last season they offered a 10-month payment plan. The renewal has 8. This is the price of loyalty in Miami. — Alex Quevedo (@Alexjq113) September 28, 2023

Left is 2023 season tickets

Right is 2024 season tickets Inter Miami CF ticketing department HELLOOO???? pic.twitter.com/BWIBtqhOWB — Matthew Henao (@MatthewHenao3) September 28, 2023

Man that #InterMiamiCF season ticket price increase is wild. Horrible for the fans that have been there for the 1st 4 seasons. Talk about pricing out fans… — MLS Gone Wild ⭐️ (@MLSGoneWild) September 29, 2023

@InterMiamiCF you should be ashamed of yourself. The price of season tickets are more than doubling. I think we all saw a price increase coming, but this is simply outrageous. The club has made a calculated and financial decision that will price out many Day Ones. Damn shame. — Cali (@caliu44) September 28, 2023

I recently leased a new 2023 Toyota Corolla, and it didn't cost this much.@InterMiamiCF and @MLS are basically asking season ticket holders to buy a new car, every year. https://t.co/1lFhjlZx4F — Lou Welch (@Lou_J_Welch) September 29, 2023

This is all a part of dynamic pricing via Ticketmaster. As the demand goes up, so does the price. We’ve seen this time and time again with huge artists like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo. Just last week, Noah Kahan’s fans felt the burn as “platinum prices” reached over $400 compared to their original face value of just $60. Inter Miami is no different; Forbes estimated that the soccer star drove up prices by 500% before he even played his first game.

However, Messi has proved to fans that despite his star quality skills, he’s still human. After he sat out during the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday due to an injury, prices across all sites dropped significantly. Now, there are thousands of tickets available at record lows, and on top of that, fans will have to shell-out money for next year if they want to score season tickets. — even if they’ve been around since before the Messi hype.

