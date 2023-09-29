Melissa Etheridge is bringing a night of storytelling and music to the Broadway stage.

“Melissa Etheridge: My Window” just opened at Circle in the Square Theater. The one-woman show features Eldridge performing fan-favorite hits while also delving into stories revolving around her personal life. The show promises tales of her early childhood in Kansas, career highlights, and everything in-between.

Eldridge is responsible for writing the show, as well as additional material from her wife, Linda Wallem-Etheridge (That ’70s Show). It follows a previous Off-Broadway premiere at New World Stages in New York City.

Eldridge first arrived on the scene in 1988 with her debut self-titled record, immediately feeling the success with “Bring Me Some Water” and “Like the Way I Do.” She went on to release 15 more records, garnering attention for chart-topping hits like “I’m the Only One,” “Come to my Window,” and “I Want to Come Over.” She scored two Grammys for Best Rock Song for “Ain’t It Heavy” and Come to My Window,” as well as a Best Song Oscar for “I Need to Wake Up” from the documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

Previews began on September 14, and the residency is slated to run for a limited-time engagement through November 19.

