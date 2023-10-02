The Foo Fighters are officially hitting the road across the U.S. next summer.

Following a tease last week, which included a rotating compass with a snippet of their track “Nothing At All,” the “Everlong” singers announced the 2024 summer trek on Monday. The brief run will kick-off with a pair of shows at New York City’s Citi Field on July 17 and 19. From there, they’ll appear at Boston’s Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania, the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, and Minneapolis’ Target Field. They’ll also appear in San Diego, Portland, and two shows at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium before wrapping-up at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on August 18.

The Pretenders and The Hives will serve as alternating primary support, as well as opening performances from Alex G, L7, Mammoth WVH, and Amyl and The Sniffers.

“The first U.S. shows announced for the Northing or Everything At All Tour!” the band shared in a statement, noting “more to come…”

The U.S. stadium shows follow the Foo Fighters’ dates across New Zealand and Australia in December and January, followed by a round of tour dates across England in June.

This is the band’s first large-scale outing since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last spring. Their new album, Here We Are, is described by the band as a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response” to the events that took place over the past year.

An artist presale is set to take place on October 3 with the code “TEACHER,” followed by a Live Nation presale on October 5 with the code “VOCALS.” A public on sale is slated for October 6 via Ticketmaster. In the past, Foo Fighters have embraced the restrictive properties of mobile-only tickets, casing stress to fans who want to transfer tickets.

Find tickets to see the Foo Fighters via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Foo Fighters ‘Everything or Nothing at All’

U.S. Stadium Shows 2024

07/17 New York, NY – Citi Field

07/19 New York, NY – Citi Field

07/21 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

07/23 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

07/25 Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park

07/28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

08/03 Denver, CO – Empower Field

08/07 San Diego, CA – Petco Park

08/09 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

08/11 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

08/16 Portland, OR – Providence Park

08/18 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

