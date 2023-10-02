The Foo Fighters are officially hitting the road across the U.S. next summer.
Following a tease last week, which included a rotating compass with a snippet of their track “Nothing At All,” the “Everlong” singers announced the 2024 summer trek on Monday. The brief run will kick-off with a pair of shows at New York City’s Citi Field on July 17 and 19. From there, they’ll appear at Boston’s Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania, the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, and Minneapolis’ Target Field. They’ll also appear in San Diego, Portland, and two shows at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium before wrapping-up at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on August 18.
The Pretenders and The Hives will serve as alternating primary support, as well as opening performances from Alex G, L7, Mammoth WVH, and Amyl and The Sniffers.
“The first U.S. shows announced for the Northing or Everything At All Tour!” the band shared in a statement, noting “more to come…”
The U.S. stadium shows follow the Foo Fighters’ dates across New Zealand and Australia in December and January, followed by a round of tour dates across England in June.
This is the band’s first large-scale outing since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last spring. Their new album, Here We Are, is described by the band as a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response” to the events that took place over the past year.
An artist presale is set to take place on October 3 with the code “TEACHER,” followed by a Live Nation presale on October 5 with the code “VOCALS.” A public on sale is slated for October 6 via Ticketmaster. In the past, Foo Fighters have embraced the restrictive properties of mobile-only tickets, casing stress to fans who want to transfer tickets.
Find tickets to see the Foo Fighters via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Foo Fighters Tickets
Foo Fighters tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Foo Fighters tickets at ScoreBig
Foo Fighters tickets at SeatGeek
Foo Fighters tickets at StubHub
Foo Fighters tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Foo Fighters tickets at Vivid Seats
Foo Fighters Tour Dates 2023-2024
10-01 Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
10-03 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10-05 El Pas, TX – Don Haskins Center
10-07 Austin, TX – ACL Festival
10-14 Austin, TX – ACL Festival
11-26 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – F1 Grand Prix Event
11-29 Perth, Australia – HBF Park
12-02 Adelaide, Australia – Coopers Stadium
12-04 Melbourne, Australia – Aami Park
12-06 Melbourne, Australia – Aami Park
12-09 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
12-12 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
01-20 Auckland, New Zealand – Go Media Stadium
01-24 Christchurch, New Zealand – Orangetheory Stadium
01-27 Wellington, New Zealand – Sky Stadium
06-13 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford
06-15 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford
06-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park
06-20 London, England – London Stadium
06-22 London, England – London Stadium
06-25 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
06-27 Birmingham, England – Villa Park
Foo Fighters ‘Everything or Nothing at All’
U.S. Stadium Shows 2024
07/17 New York, NY – Citi Field
07/19 New York, NY – Citi Field
07/21 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
07/23 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
07/25 Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park
07/28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
08/03 Denver, CO – Empower Field
08/07 San Diego, CA – Petco Park
08/09 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
08/11 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
08/16 Portland, OR – Providence Park
08/18 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Last Updated on October 2, 2023
Leave a Reply