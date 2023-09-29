Foo Fighters fans…it looks like a tour is on the horizon.
Concert promoter Live Nation teased news of a tour next year Friday morning, simply writing “2024 Everything or Nothing at All,” accompanied by an image of a rotating compass and a snippet of the track “Nothing At All” from Foo Fighters’ 2023 record But Here We Are.
2024 Everything or Nothing At All pic.twitter.com/4mwHZPFGgL
— Live Nation (@LiveNation) September 29, 2023
While no dates have been announced at this time, the “Everlong” singers also shared the same teaser on their social media and simply wrote “FF2024.”
This upcoming tour would be their first large-scale outing since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last spring, which caused them to cancel remaining tour dates. Foo Fighters said Here We Are, released in June, was described as a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response” to the events over the past year.
The rockers have been busy over the summer, performing at a handful of festivals like Sea.Here.Now., Riot Fest, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival. This October, they’re slated to perform at Austin City Limits, as well as a few one-off shows in Phoenix, Houston, and El Paso. They’ll also appear in the United Arab Emirates and Australia this November, followed by a round of sold-out gigs in the UK next year.
Find tickets to see the Foo Fighters via resale marketplaces below, as well as a list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.
As for a new tour in 2024? Stay tuned…
Foo Fighters Tour Dates 2023-2024
10-01 Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
10-03 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10-05 El Pas, TX – Don Haskins Center
10-07 Austin, TX – ACL Festival
10-14 Austin, TX – ACL Festival
11-26 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – F1 Grand Prix Event
11-29 Perth, Australia – HBF Park
12-02 Adelaide, Australia – Coopers Stadium
12-04 Melbourne, Australia – Aami Park
12-06 Melbourne, Australia – Aami Park
12-09 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
12-12 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
01-20 Auckland, New Zealand – Go Media Stadium
01-24 Christchurch, New Zealand – Orangetheory Stadium
01-27 Wellington, New Zealand – Sky Stadium
06-13 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford
06-15 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford
06-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park
06-20 London, England – London Stadium
06-22 London, England – London Stadium
06-25 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
06-27 Birmingham, England – Villa Park
Last Updated on September 29, 2023
