Foo Fighters fans…it looks like a tour is on the horizon.

Concert promoter Live Nation teased news of a tour next year Friday morning, simply writing “2024 Everything or Nothing at All,” accompanied by an image of a rotating compass and a snippet of the track “Nothing At All” from Foo Fighters’ 2023 record But Here We Are.

2024 Everything or Nothing At All pic.twitter.com/4mwHZPFGgL — Live Nation (@LiveNation) September 29, 2023

While no dates have been announced at this time, the “Everlong” singers also shared the same teaser on their social media and simply wrote “FF2024.”

This upcoming tour would be their first large-scale outing since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last spring, which caused them to cancel remaining tour dates. Foo Fighters said Here We Are, released in June, was described as a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response” to the events over the past year.

The rockers have been busy over the summer, performing at a handful of festivals like Sea.Here.Now., Riot Fest, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival. This October, they’re slated to perform at Austin City Limits, as well as a few one-off shows in Phoenix, Houston, and El Paso. They’ll also appear in the United Arab Emirates and Australia this November, followed by a round of sold-out gigs in the UK next year.

Find tickets to see the Foo Fighters via resale marketplaces below, as well as a list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

As for a new tour in 2024? Stay tuned…

Foo Fighters Tickets

Foo Fighters tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Foo Fighters tickets at ScoreBig

Foo Fighters tickets at SeatGeek

Foo Fighters tickets at StubHub

Foo Fighters tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Foo Fighters tickets at Vivid Seats

Foo Fighters Tour Dates 2023-2024

10-01 Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

10-03 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10-05 El Pas, TX – Don Haskins Center

10-07 Austin, TX – ACL Festival

10-14 Austin, TX – ACL Festival

11-26 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – F1 Grand Prix Event

11-29 Perth, Australia – HBF Park

12-02 Adelaide, Australia – Coopers Stadium

12-04 Melbourne, Australia – Aami Park

12-06 Melbourne, Australia – Aami Park

12-09 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

12-12 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

01-20 Auckland, New Zealand – Go Media Stadium

01-24 Christchurch, New Zealand – Orangetheory Stadium

01-27 Wellington, New Zealand – Sky Stadium

06-13 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford

06-15 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford

06-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park

06-20 London, England – London Stadium

06-22 London, England – London Stadium

06-25 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

06-27 Birmingham, England – Villa Park

Last Updated on September 29, 2023