iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball is returning to Madison Square Garden this holiday season, and some of the biggest stars in the industry are slated to headline the event.

Jingle Ball, set to take place on Friday, December 8, will feature headlining performances from popstar Olivia Rodrigo, R&B’s SZA, and the rockers of One Republic. Rodrigo, who is currently dominating the pop scene with her sophomore record GUTS, just announced a world tour. SZA has been on-the-rise since her last year’s SOS hit No. 1 on the charts, and the “Counting Stars” singers of One Republic have remained a staple in the industry since the early 2000s.

Actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter will take the stage, as well as the four-piece boyband Big Time Rush, rappers Jelly Roll and Doechii, and rising “Daylight” singer David Kushner. New York native and “Pity Party” singer Melanie Martinez is also set to perform; she just dropped the record Portals earlier this year.

Anyone hoping to find some holiday spirit during the show is in luck — a cappella group Pentatonix, known for their holiday shows, will round-out the bill, bringing the “12 Days of Christmas” to the Big Apple.

Jingle Ball, which began over 20 years ago, is aimed to highlight the year’s top artists, giving artists the chance to “get face-to-face with thousands of their most passionate fans.”

A Capital One presale will kick-off on October 3 at 10 a.m., followed by a general on sale October 6 at 12 p.m. EST.

Last Updated on September 29, 2023