Ticketmaster will go on as the official ticketing partner for United States Soccer Federation over the next several years following a newly-announced partnership.

“Fans are the heartbeat of our business. Supporting our commitment to super-serve our passionate fans, we are excited to partner with Ticketmaster in our efforts to enhance the customer experience,” U.S. Soccer Chief Commercial Officer David Wright said in a release.

Wright noted that the partnership is a “perfect match,” as Ticketmaster will support all ticketing initiatives moving forward via data insights and “fan-first innovations.” The partnership also comes with Ticketmaster’s mobile app, 3D interactive seating map, and the ability to save tickets to fans’ phones.

Ticketmaster Executive Vice President & Co-Head of Sports Clay Luter said in a statement that the expansive partnership is “a testament to our commitment to celebrating passionate soccer fans.”

“As the game’s popularity continues to rise, we’re eager to take engagement and connectivity to the next level while actively discovering and connecting with new fans,” Luter said. “Through our platform, we’ll deliver must-have ticketing solutions, unique content and innovations that further fuel the interest in soccer across the country.”

The partnership begins immediately; Ticketmaster will power U.S. soccer matches this October. Fans can look forward to two friendlies next month: Germany in East Hartford, Connecticut on October 14 and Ghana on October 17 in Nashville, Tennessee. The USWNT will also take on Columbia on October 26 in Utah and October 29 in California.

This is the latest move for Ticketmaster in the soccer world. Earlier this year, the ticketing giant was announced as the official ticketing partner for Major League Soccer (MLS), replacing SeatGeek. While it now powers soccer across the states, the ticketer has been under fire as of late; the Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently investigating its merger with parent company Live Nation, which is deemed a monopoly by fans and legislators alike. It also recently lost its dominance over the Broadway industry, now only serving one theater as the sole ticketing provider.

Last Updated on September 29, 2023