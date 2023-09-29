Nigerian reggae/afrobeats singer Burna Boy is bringing the “I Told Them…Tour” across the U,S. this fall and next spring to support new music.

The 16-city tour kicks-off at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on November 3, marking the singer’s first Los Angeles stadium performance. From there, he’ll head to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Austin’s Moody Center, and the Ball Arena in Denver before taking a short break. The tour will pick-up again in February, making stops in Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Boston before wrapping-up at the State Farm Arena on March 9 in Atlanta.

Over the summer, the “Like to Party” singer appeared at Citi Field for a sold-out show of 40,000 attendees, becoming the first Nigerian artist to headline a U.S. stadium. His records don’t stop there; he also became the first African to headline a stadium in the U.K. during his performance at London Stadium, and he was also the first Nigerian artist to sell out New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden.

The trek follows Burna Boy’s I TOLD THEM…, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. — making him the first Nigerian artist to earn that title. The 2023 record produced hits “Taliban II” with Byron Messia and “Sittin On Top of the World” with 21 Savage. I TOLD THEM… follows 2022’s Love, Damini, which garnered attention for tracks “Last Last” and “For My Hand” with Ed Sheeran.

Find tickets to see Burna Boy via resale marketplaces below, as well as list of his upcoming tour dates.

Burna Boy ‘I Told Them…Tour’

Fri Nov 03 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Sun Nov 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Nov 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Nov 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Nov 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Nov 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sun Feb 18 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Wed Feb 21 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

Thu Feb 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Feb 24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Feb 28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Mar 01 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Mar 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Mar 07 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

