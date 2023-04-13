Foo Fighters Embrace Ticketmaster Restrictions on New Dates

With their return from a hiatus in the wake of the sudden passing of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in full swing, the Foo Fighters...

With their return from a hiatus in the wake of the sudden passing of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in full swing, the Foo Fighters announced six new headlining tour dates for 2023. The band added new shows on dates that range from August through October, with The Breeders in support on four of the dates.

Additional headline shows announced!

Tickets on sale Friday, April 14th at 10am local time. Tickets to all upcoming shows: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu pic.twitter.com/6vAjqQ6cYN — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 11, 2023

The band is continuing to show its commitment to using Ticketmaster mobile-only ticketing systems to restrict consumer choice on how to use tickets they’ve purchased, eliminating ticket transfer or resale outside of the Live Nation Entertainment-owned ticketing giant’s value-fixed resale system. Such systems were also announced for the band’s headline shows in New Hampshire, Arkansas, and Alabama, which joined a growing number of festival spots that the group has on its 2023 schedule.

“To give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value, the artist has requested tickets to this event be mobile only and restricted from transfer,” reads an announcement that pops up on the purchase page of the show on Live Nation’s website. “If you purchase a ticket and can’t attend, you can list your ticket for sale at the price you paid on our Face Value Ticket Exchange starting this spring.”

It should also be noted that the band’s commitment to giving fans a chance to buy tickets at “face value” does not extend to shutting down the incidence of “platinum” tickets with surged pricing at these newly announced shows, according to a quick look at the ticket sales pages for these events. In essence, the ticket restrictions aren’t functionally in place to eliminate ticket scalping; just eliminate anyone besides the band from doing it.

Such restrictions are problematic in many ways, not the least of which is they limit consumer choice to use, give away, or sell tickets they’ve purchased as they desire. Such restrictions are almost universally proven to result in the creation of a black market where consumers are taken advantage of and ripped off, as opposed to an open and regulated ticket resale marketplace. These restrictions are also against the law in six U.S. states, with others considering similar legislation.

For those who remain interested in purchasing tickets despite the considerable chance they will be stuck with a surge-price ticket that they may be unable to resell due to the artist restrictions, the six new shows are scheduled for Spokane, Virginia Beach, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Lake Tahoe, and El Paso. Tickets are currently available through multiple presale options, as well as for those willing to pay the surged “platinum” prices. Sales will be open to the general public as of Friday, April 14.

Along with the headlining performances Foo Fighters will be appearing at festivals across the world this summer with top-billing performances at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Festival D’ete De Quebec, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Boston Calling Music Festival, Ohana Festival and many others.

Tickets to many Foo Fighters shows are subject to the above-mentioned restrictions, but are available for resale purchase on several marketplaces, depending on their policies regarding the allowing of transfer by way of account login share from one user to another. Other dates are not subject to the restrictions, which are against state law in several locations, with similar laws being considered in other states in the wake of major scrutiny of Ticketmaster and its allegedly monopolistic business practices, including the usage of technological restrictions like mobile-only tickets to eliminate competition from resale platforms which Live Nation Entertainment doesn’t directly control.

Ticket prices for the restricted shows are inflated by the restrictions on their use and transfer, trending high on resale marketplaces like SeatGeek, where tickets at Banc of New Hampshire Pavilion in May are going for a minimum of $226 including fees for a seated ticket and $166 for lawn seats. At Ticket Club, members can get a seat to see the Foo Fighters in New Hampshire for as low as $201 and a spot on the lawn for $141, which may be as good of a deal as is out there considering the rarity that anyone who bought tickets for these shows and cannot use them will list them for sale on the restricted Ticketmaster platform.

Links and full tour dates for Foo Fighters in 2023 are included below:

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates

May 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 26 — Boston, MA — Boston Calling Music Festival

May 28 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival

May 30 — Washington DC — The Atlantis

June 2 — Nürburgring, DE — Rock Am Ring

June 4 — Nürnberg, DE — Rock Im Park

June 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

June 16 – Pelham, AL — Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 18 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

July 8 — Quebec City, QC — Festival D’ete De Quebec

July 12 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

July 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

July 29 — Naeba, JP — Fuji Rock

Aug. 4 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena **

Aug. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre **

Aug. 10 — Stateline, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s **

Aug. 11-13 — San Francisco, CA — Outside Lands Festival

Sept. 3 — Aspen, CO — Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Sept. 9 — Sao Paulo, BR — The Town

Sept. 17 — Asbury Park, NJ — See.Hear.Now

Sept. 19 — Virginia Beach, CA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach **

Sept. 21 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life

Oct. 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

Oct. 3 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

Oct. 5 — El Paso, TX — Don Haskins Center

Last Updated on April 13, 2023 by Dave Clark