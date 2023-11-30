Inter Miami CF announced that the organization has sold through its season tickets for the 2024 season, despite significantly raised ticket prices. The sellout is yet another dramatic example of the impact that Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has had on Major League Soccer – at least from a fan demand/ticket pricing perspective.

“On Thursday, Inter Miami CF announced the club has sold out of Season Tickets for the 2024 MLS Regular Season,” reads the announcement posted to the club’s website Thursday. Fans interested in buying tickets for 2024 are directed to sign up with the club to be informed when single-match tickets go on sale.

Inter Miami confirm they have sold out season tickets for the 2024 season despite DOUBLING seat prices from last season. Messi effect. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bHoMY6z15j — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 30, 2023

Season ticket asking prices for Inter Miami CF went up significantly for the 2024 campaign, the first full slate since Messi signed over the summer of 2023. The cheapest season ticket jumped by 82% ($884 compared to $485 a year earlier), with other sections changing by varying levels: club seating options went up 112% from $3,609 to $7,650, while ‘Loge’ box seats that include food and drink start at $42,840

Left is 2023 season tickets

Right is 2024 season tickets Inter Miami CF ticketing department HELLOOO???? pic.twitter.com/BWIBtqhOWB — Matthew Henao (@MatthewHenao3) September 28, 2023

Will raising prices by up to 82% pay off for Inter Miami next season as they work to capitalize on Lionel Messi's part in their team? #pricing #sportsbiz #tickets #strategy #branding #Marketing https://t.co/ruy39tZah8 — Dave Wakeman ↙️ (@dave_wakeman) November 27, 2023

As with all team-released ticketing figures, one must take with a grain of salt the actual percentage of seats that have been sold at this point. Knowing the enormous demand generated by fans to see the superstar in person – an impact felt from day one in Miami – it is very possible that the team has held back a substantial number of tickets from season sales in order to sell using dynamic price-surging systems in place on a game-by-game basis, fueled by the waiting list they are pushing fans to join.

One thing is for certain – Major League Soccer clubs have showed no hesitation to try to monetize the Messi effect. Teams have made the sale of tickets for Inter Miami CF games a centerpiece of their ticket pricing strategy for 2024, even when he’s on the visiting sideline.

The New York Red Bulls specifically excluded a potential Messi game out of a ticketing promotion – in the fine print. A two-game ticketing promotion holiday special bundled tickets to the club’s home opener and a game against the local rival New York City FC – but in the fine print it pointed out that the home opener would be excluded if it turns out to feature Inter Miami CF, shifting the ticket package to the second home game once the schedule is announced. The Columbus Crew are charging a minimum of $421 for single-game passes to the Inter Miami CF visit to their home stadium next year – a game that does not yet have a date set, as the league is expected to release its schedule in December.

“While our 2024 MLS schedule is to be determined, we recognized there was significant fan interest in securing tickets to our home match against Inter Miami CF, regardless of the date and time,” the Crew said in a statement. “In preparation for the holiday season, we opened a limited number of single-match tickets exclusively for our season ticket members Monday morning as we always prioritize our supporters through early access for events at our venues. The select inventory was offered to the public on Tuesday.”

Fans looking to shop for alternative to the surged ticket prices at the box office can browse resale markets to see if there are better deals out there (most likely beginning once the schedules are announced for the full season by the league. Ticket Club offers tickets with no service fees for members, and TicketNews readers can grab a free 1-year trial membership by using the code TICKETNEWS here – shop for Inter Miami CF tickets with no service fees at this link. MEGASeats also offers all-in priced Inter Miami CF tickets here.. StubHub has Inter Miami CF tickets here.

Messi, who turns 37 in June of 2024, is under contract with Inter Miami CF through the 2025 season, with an option to extend through the end of the 2026 campaign. The club is in the process of developing a soccer-specific home facility, slated to open for the 2025 season if construction stays on its current timelines.

Last Updated on November 30, 2023