As 2023 nears its end, big-name acts across all genres of the music industry are gearing up for a new year ahead, and that means a new batch of tour dates.

If you’re looking for a head-banging show, the punk-rockers of Green Day are set to hit the road, along with the classic rockers of ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Metalheads Pantera and Avenged Sevenfold will also take the stage, while country acts like Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean will hit amphitheaters throughout the summer months.

In surprising news, rap icon Nicki Minaj revealed the cities she’ll hit on her 2024 tour, while rising star Oliver Anthony announced his first-ever headlining trek.

Check out a list of some of the most highly-anticipated tours next year that were announced in November:

Green Day — The Saviors Tour

Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool, and Mike Dirnt are hitting the road for a world stadium tour next year to support their forthcoming 14th studio album, Saviors.

ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd — The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

Two iconic rock bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, announced a second round of dates on their co-headlining trek, hitting 36 dates across the U.S.

Hootie & the Blowfish — Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

Hootie and the Blowfish are taking over amphitheaters and stadiums across North America next summer with support from Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

Tate McRae — Think Later Tour

Tate McRae is currently topping the charts with her hit “Greedy,” and now, she’s heading out on a world tour following the release of her highly-anticipated album Think Later.

Kenny Chesney — Sun Goes Down Tour

Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney is hitting the road with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kraker for a tour titled after his hit single with Kraker, “When The Sun Goes Down.”

Oliver Anthony — Out of the Woods Tour

Folk singer Oliver Anthony took the world by storm when his single “Rich Men North of Richmond” went viral and topped the charts. He’s now set to head out on his first-ever headlining tour, making stops across the globe.

Judas Priest — Invincible Shield Tour

The heavy metalheads of Judas Priest are crossing the country for 14 shows next year to support Invincible Shield, their first album since 2018’s Firepower.

Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Enrique Inglesias — The Trilogy Tour

The Party Continues with an extension to Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin’s “Trilogy Tour,” providing 18 new gigs in 2024.

Pantera — North American Tour

After reforming in 2022, the metal group Pantera is hitting the road for a North American run with Lamb of God; the group last released Reinventing the Steel in 2000.

Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2 Tour

While no official dates have been announced at this time, the Queen of Rap Nicki Minaj revealed she’ll be touring for the first time in nine years following the release of her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, due December 8.

Jason Aldean — Highway Esperado Tour

Jason Aldean isn’t quite done with his “Highway Desperato” tour just yet; the country star revealed he’ll be extending the run through 2024 with 24 new stops.

Set It Off — The Deathless Tour

Pop-punk group Set It Off is bringing Crown the Empire, Deathbyromy, and Caskets along for the ride for “The Deathless Tour” across North America this coming spring.

Avenged Sevenfold — Life Is But a Dream… Tour

Avenged Sevenfold’s “Life Is But a Dream…” tour is back for a third round, supporting their eighth studio album of the same name.

Brothers Osborne — Might As Well Be Us Tour

Grammy nominees Brothers Osborne just dropped their self-titled record and now, they’re bringing hits like “Nobody’s Nobody” to stages across the U.S.

Last Updated on November 30, 2023